The Value Of NFT-Membership In Network Marketing

By Team Business For Home

Article written by quest author Eloisa Marchesoni.

Did you know your NFT-membership has secondary market value and can easily be transferred/rented?

When viewed on OpenSea, the NFT series becomes an art collection, completely stripped of the MLM structure, winding down to a project like the many already popular in DeFi spaces.

What Is Decentralized Finance (DeFi)?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is an emerging financial technology based on secure distributed ledgers similar to those used by cryptocurrencies. The system removes the control banks and institutions have on money, financial products, and financial services.

This is appealing to new investors and HODLers that may as well not be networkers.

What Does HODL Mean?

HODL is a term derived from a misspelling of “hold,” in the context of buying and holding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

It’s also commonly come to stand for “hold on for dear life” among crypto investors.

The term originated from a 2013 online post to the Bitcointalk forum where the typo appeared. The price of Bitcoin in 2013 was volatile at the time, surging to over $950 at the beginning of December, 2013, up from just over $130 in April of the same year.12 The poster encouraged people not to sell and that they were “hodling”.

The HODLers can now rent their NFT-memberships to leaders willing to develop the network, building up the value of the NFT more and more, while taking a major cut of the commissions and bonuses. NFT rentals benefit both owners and renters.

For the renter, it opens an opportunity to join the MLM community or take advantage of an NFT’s utility they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford, even if only for a short period of time.

The owner gets to monetize their NFT-membership, earning passive income on an illiquid asset that might otherwise sit unused in their digital wallets, collecting virtual dust.

Within the network marketing space, these benefits are clearly a win-win for lazy high-net-worth individuals and the over-achieving leaders.

About the author Eloisa Marchesoni

Eloisa Marchesoni is a Tokenomics Engineer focusing on token model architecture, token macro-/micro-economics structure, crypto market simulations and gamification strategies for Web3 businesses.

She is currently a partner to VCs and accelerators, while also working as an advisor to self-funded crypto startups, which she has been doing since 2018.

