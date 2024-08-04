The Top MLM Startup Companies Poll 2024

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top MLM Startup Companies ranks in the world for 2024.

For Business For Home a startup is less than approx. 3 years old.

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling.

The term startup refers to a company in the first stages of operations. Startups are founded by one or more entrepreneurs who want to develop a product or service for which they believe there is demand. These companies generally start with high costs and limited revenue.

Until the business gets off the ground, a startup is often financed by its founders and may attempt to attract outside investment.

The many funding sources for startups include family and friends, venture capitalists, crowdfunding and loans.

Startups must also consider where they’ll do business and their legal structure.

The Top 8:

After 11 votes:



1.

Shoply



2 votes



2.

Frequense



2 votes



3.

Reach Solar



1 votes



4.

Sinergify World



1 votes



5.

Make Wellness



1 votes



6.

SOL People



1 votes



7.

Nelo Life



1 votes



8.

Collect Direct



1 votes

Total voters: 11

