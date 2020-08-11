The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Marketing ROI

By Chad S. White

Not achieving your email marketing goals is frustrating, but achieving your goals and then not achieving success can be devastating. This happens when marketers and executives ask the wrong questions. When that happens, the answer almost doesn’t matter, because you’ve likely already put the wrong strategies in place.

A solid email marketing strategy , however, starts by asking the right questions.

In this series of free on-demand webinars, we’re discussing a number of common email marketing questions that brands ask themselves, and then posing some better questions that brands should ask instead. In our earlier webinars, we discussed email performance measurement and email frequency & list building . In the latest 19-minute webinar, The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Marketing ROI, we look at common questions about email marketing ROI, including:

How can we reduce our email marketing costs?

How much does a new email program, technology, etc cost?

How can we increase our email marketing ROI?

In each case, we’ll explain why those questions aren’t likely to help you achieve the email marketing success that you want, and suggest one or more questions that are better. Along the way, we share advice from some of our 500+ digital marketing consultants, as well as real-world experiences from our clients.

Watch the free on-demand webinar below:

