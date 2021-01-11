The Process of the Grind is How You Level Up by Erin Clark

By Simon Chan

Erin Clark shares the painful but necessary sacrifices she had to make in order to be successful in network marketing.

She also talks about the importance of consistency and how people EXPECT you to be consistent or else they’ll never be interested in your MLM business.

Who is Erin Clark?

Erin Clark was in development at Healthcare IT Consulting company before she got started with her home business. She considers herself a very normal “hot mess chick” who listened to her mentors and just never gave up.

Today she’s a full time leader who is living her dream. She credits her success to doing the mundane boring stuff every single day and considers herself “aggressively” patient in her journey.

Recommended Books by Erin Clark

Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek

Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Entrepreneur Roller Coaster by Darren Hardy

One Thing by Gary Keller

Circle Maker by Mark Batterson

Recommended Online App

Tabata Fitness App

Streaks

Sleep Cycle

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Depends on what’s best for the prospect

Contact Info

Erin Clark on Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post The Process of the Grind is How You Level Up by Erin Clark appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/erin-clark-636/