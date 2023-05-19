The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.

It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.

Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.

To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:

Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors

Adhere to high ethical standards

Provide excellent customer service

Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.

They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2023?

The Top 40:

After 125 votes:



1.

Modere



9 votes



2.

Atomy



8 votes



3.

MyDailyChoice



8 votes



4.

PM International



7 votes



5.

iX Global



6 votes



6.

Amway



5 votes



7.

Melaleuca



5 votes



8.

ByDzyne



5 votes



9.

Vida Divina



4 votes



10.

iBuumerang



4 votes



11.

DoTerra



3 votes



12.

Total Life Changes



3 votes



13.

Neora



3 votes



14.

Validus



3 votes



15.

QuiAri



3 votes



16.

DuoLife



3 votes



17.

Arieyl



3 votes



18.

Herbalife



2 votes



19.

USANA



2 votes



20.

Oriflame



2 votes



21.

Crowd1



2 votes



22.

QNet



2 votes



23.

Seacret Direct



2 votes



24.

APL GO



2 votes



25.

ASEA



2 votes



26.

Zinzino



2 votes



27.

Mannatech



2 votes



28.

Opulence Global



2 votes



29.

Bode Pro



2 votes



30.

IM Mastery Academy



1 votes



31.

It Works! Global



1 votes



32.

Isagenix



1 votes



33.

4Life



1 votes



34.

New U Life



1 votes



35.

Success Factory



1 votes



36.

Youngevity



1 votes



37.

LimeLife by Alcone



1 votes



38.

Xyngular



1 votes



39.

Perfectly Posh



1 votes



40.

BE



1 votes

Total voters: 125

The post The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/the-most-trusted-direct-sales-company-poll-2023/