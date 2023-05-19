KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Modere

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.

It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.

Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.

To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:

  • Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors
  • Adhere to high ethical standards
  • Provide excellent customer service
  • Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.

They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2023?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

The poll update in real time,

your vote will immediately count.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 1 June 2023
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”
Use the search function to select your company and click “Vote Now”

The Top 40:

After 125 votes:


1.
Modere

9 votes

Atomy


2.
Atomy

8 votes

MyDailyChoice


3.
MyDailyChoice

8 votes

PM International


4.
PM International

7 votes

iX Global


5.
iX Global

6 votes

Amway


6.
Amway

5 votes

Melaleuca


7.
Melaleuca

5 votes

ByDzyne


8.
ByDzyne

5 votes

Vida Divina


9.
Vida Divina

4 votes

iBuumerang


10.
iBuumerang

4 votes

DoTerra


11.
DoTerra

3 votes

Total Life Changes


12.
Total Life Changes

3 votes

Neora


13.
Neora

3 votes

Validus


14.
Validus

3 votes

QuiAri


15.
QuiAri

3 votes

DuoLife


16.
DuoLife

3 votes

Arieyl


17.
Arieyl

3 votes

Herbalife


18.
Herbalife

2 votes

USANA


19.
USANA

2 votes

Oriflame


20.
Oriflame

2 votes

Crowd1


21.
Crowd1

2 votes

QNet


22.
QNet

2 votes

Seacret Direct


23.
Seacret Direct

2 votes

APL GO


24.
APL GO

2 votes

ASEA


25.
ASEA

2 votes

Zinzino


26.
Zinzino

2 votes

Mannatech


27.
Mannatech

2 votes

Opulence Global


28.
Opulence Global

2 votes

Bode Pro


29.
Bode Pro

2 votes

IM Mastery Academy


30.
IM Mastery Academy

1 votes

It Works! Global


31.
It Works! Global

1 votes

Isagenix


32.
Isagenix

1 votes

4Life


33.
4Life

1 votes

New U Life


34.
New U Life

1 votes

Success Factory


35.
Success Factory

1 votes

Youngevity


36.
Youngevity

1 votes

LimeLife by Alcone


37.
LimeLife by Alcone

1 votes

Xyngular


38.
Xyngular

1 votes

Perfectly Posh


39.
Perfectly Posh

1 votes

BE


40.
BE

1 votes

Total voters: 125

  • Modere
    (7.2%, 9 votes)

  • Atomy
    (6.4%, 8 votes)

  • MyDailyChoice
    (6.4%, 8 votes)

  • PM International
    (5.6%, 7 votes)

  • iX Global
    (4.8%, 6 votes)

  • Amway
    (4%, 5 votes)

  • Melaleuca
    (4%, 5 votes)

  • ByDzyne
    (4%, 5 votes)

  • Vida Divina
    (3.2%, 4 votes)

  • iBuumerang
    (3.2%, 4 votes)

  • DoTerra
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • Total Life Changes
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • Neora
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • Validus
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • QuiAri
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • DuoLife
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • Arieyl
    (2.4%, 3 votes)

  • Herbalife
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • USANA
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Oriflame
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Crowd1
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • QNet
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Seacret Direct
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • APL GO
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • ASEA
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Zinzino
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Mannatech
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Opulence Global
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • Bode Pro
    (1.6%, 2 votes)

  • IM Mastery Academy
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • It Works! Global
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Isagenix
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • 4Life
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • New U Life
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Success Factory
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Youngevity
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • LimeLife by Alcone
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Xyngular
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Perfectly Posh
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • BE
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • PURE
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • InCruises
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • QSciences
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Rain International
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • E-ntrepreneur
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Juuva
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Neumi
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • PhytoScience
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

The post The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/the-most-trusted-direct-sales-company-poll-2023/