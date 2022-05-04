The Most Powerful Women At The Happy Co. Masterclass With Marina & Eric Worre

By Team Business For Home

The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, recently partnered with none other than Marina and Eric Worre to hold an exclusive masterclass to empower the women of The Happy Co. with training to help grow their businesses.

Hosted by Taylor Worre, Vice President of Field Development for The Happy Co., the event featured an all-star line-up of some of the brightest women you’ll ever meet, three of The Happy Co.’s top female leaders: Brittany Beck, Jessika Durant and Melissa Loucas.

Topics ranged from practical business skills to thought-provoking strategies applicable to Brand Partners at all stages of growing their business with The Happy Co.

“This master class training brought together the most powerful women at The Happy Co. to share their expert insights and equip participants with the tools to be successful in reaching their business goals,”

said Taylor Worre.

“Our goal through this event was to celebrate the hard work of our female Brand Partners and the critical role they play in making The Happy Co. what it is today.

Whether they are just starting their Happy Co. business or chasing their next big milestone, we hope to make them feel supported in every step of their journey.”

The event also featured special guests and industry legends, Marina and Eric Worre. In total, more than 500 women from across the country tuned into the event.

About The Happy Co.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person.

The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

