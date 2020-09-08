By Chad S. White

The most critical email deliverability questions are YOUR QUESTIONS, especially during this time when so many companies and email programs have been disrupted and are under so much pressure. To help you get the answers you need, Oracle CX Marketing Consulting’s Email Deliverability Services team got together to answer pre-submitted and live questions about a range of issues that fall under the umbrella of email deliverability.

During this attendee-driven 57-minute webinar, we answer questions about:

The biggest deliverability challenges of 2020 so far

The value of BIMI and how to take advantage of it

How to get into Gmail’s Primary tab—and whether that’s a good idea

How to safely send full-file transactional emails

The ISPs that have been the most challengingly lately in terms of deliverability

The pros and cons of double opt-in

The value of Sender Scores

Win-back campaign best practices

And more

By the end of the webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of all those issues, plus advice that’s grounded in the challenging times we’re experiencing right now.

Watch the free on-demand webinar below:

—————

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/S66ppQJTQHw/the-most-critical-email-deliverability-questions