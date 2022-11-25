The Higdon Group Appoints Industry Veteran Vanessa Hunter As COO

By Team Business For Home

The Higdon Group, LLC, a global social media, marketing and personal development training company serving network marketing professionals, announced today the appointment of Vanessa Hunter as Chief Operating Officer.

Vanessa will lead business operations and scale the company’s growth. She will report directly to the company’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ray Higdon.

Vanessa has over 25 years of experience in the direct selling and network marketing industry and a proven track record of sales growth and operational efficiency.

Her experience with business operations, leading high performance sales teams, executing effective marketing strategies, field leadership training, and strategic business development will be instrumental in executing the company’s goal of achieving greater global impact and brand awareness.

Prior to this appointment, Vanessa served various clients within the direct sales and network marketing industry as the CEO of her own company, The Brand Muse Creative Marketing, established in 2017.

A direct sales industry veteran, Vanessa has held c-suite positions within the network marketing industry for over 20 years. Her results-driven, people-centric leadership style and has unified high-performance teams and facilitated rapid revenue growth for several global companies.

“Over the course of my career, it has been my mission to serve this profession I am so passionate about in the greatest capacity I can.

I’m honored to join Ray, Jessica and the Higdon Group and I’m eager to utilize my experience and business acumen to continue to build upon the solid foundation they already have in place in order to achieve greater impact on the people of this industry.”

stated Vanessa Hunter.

Ray Higdon, Higdon Group CEO stated;

“I am really excited to welcome Vanessa to our best-in-class team! Her rich history in our industry is going to really help us impact more people and help them grow to their highest potential. I am eager to see what we can accomplish together.”

About the Higdon Group

The Higdon Group is passionate about helping network marketers reach their highest potential by equipping them with the knowledge needed to succeed at every level of their personal and professional development.

The Higdon Group stands apart from other training companies given their continued dedication to the network marketing industry delivering daily live “field-tested” and proven social media and marketing strategies in a private membership based community called Rank Makers.

Rank Makers gives network marketing professionals from around the globe a place for community, support and celebration as they are guided daily with live training by Ray Higdon and his high achieving team members.

To learn more, visit www.HigdonGroup.com

The post The Higdon Group Appoints Industry Veteran Vanessa Hunter As COO appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/11/the-higdon-group-appoints-industry-veteran-vanessa-hunter-as-coo/