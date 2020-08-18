The Hierarchy of Subscriber Needs: The 4 Factors that Lead to Email Success

By Chad S. White

The key to modern email marketing success is to create relevance for your subscribers. However, this cure-all is often discussed in vague, mystical terms within the narrow context of company-specific examples. While relevance may be in the eye of the beholder, achieving it is describable and measurable. ‘The Hierarchy of Subscriber Needs’ is your roadmap for understanding the various components that create relevance and also measuring it.

During this 26-minute on-demand webinar, I discuss:

Subscribers’ needs for respectful, functional, valuable and remarkable email experiences

The best ways that marketers can meet each of those needs

How to measure how well you’re meeting each need, including secondary success metrics that go beyond the primary ones.

We conclude by talking about how understanding the ‘Hierarchy of Subscriber Needs’ helps you to optimize your email engagement funnel.

Watch the free on-demand webinar below:

