The Happy Co. Global Convention was a hit!

Best. Convention. Ever!

It was evident that the lives of the hundreds of Brand Partners who attended The Happy Co. Global Convention last weekend will be forever changed.

The verdict is in – a new chapter has begun for The Happy Co.

“This year’s HCo. Global Convention was focused on our Brand Partners and our commitment to them to simplify and empower them to build their businesses to the next level.

We left the convention with renewed conviction knowing that change is happening in a positive way to make our company better to serve our Brand Partners and their customers.

I am personally excited to begin this new chapter with The Happy Co. and its successful future”

stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO

A Prestigious Kick-off

The Happy Co. Global Convention with kicked off with a special leadership reception at the prestigious Cowboys Club.

A Special Surprise

At the 90s party, attendees were treated to a surprise special guest – industry legend, Eric Worre. Mr. Worre also delivered a keynote presentation on Saturday morning that left the audience absolutely mesmerized!

“It was our goal with this event to do something different!

Most companies fight to get ONE solid keynote speaker at their event…

We had 5! Covering every topic possible, they left our field with pages of notes and showed them that we mean it when we say that we are COMMITTED to the future of this amazing company”

said Taylor Worre, V. P. of Field Development.

Powerful Keynote Speakers

Rob Sperry: Building Belief

Coach Brian Fryer: How to Become a Social Media Rockstar

Darin Kidd: Building a Massive Team

PLUS:

Industry Advisors

John Fleming

Rich Higbee

Top Notch Recognition!

The recognition was epic! Hundreds of Brand Partners crossed the stage for their rank advancements. The summer HColympic trainers were brought to the stage to acknowledge their incredible accomplishments.

The pinnacle of recognition was the celebration of the newest Royal Crown Ambassador, Brian Heflin!

This unforgettable weekend laid the groundwork for the remainder of 2022 in the lead up to the next Happy Co. milestone – the New Year’s Kick-Off Conference on January 7, 2023.

About The Happy Co.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person. 1

The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

