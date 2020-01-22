The Game of Conquering Your Fears in Network Marketing by Rob Sperry

By Simon Chan

Rob Sperry shares how to overcome the major fears that hold back most network marketers.

He shares 2 good exercises that you can do that will help you get rid of your fears.

Who is Rob Sperry?

This is the 3rd time Rob Sperry has been featured on MLM Nation!

He was first featured on MLM Nation on episode 176 and then episode 378.

When Rob Sperry got started in network marketing, he reached the highest level in a multi-billion dollar company.

Rob then became the co-creator of Mynt which was a spin-off from a $3 billion dollar company (total sales) and Mynt launched with a million dollars in sales, in just the first month.

After the success of Mynt, Sperry was instrumental in bringing two top companies together, thus creating one of the largest mergers in the network marketing industry.

Due to his expertise, he has been featured in national and international books, podcast, blogs, articles, and magazines specific to finding success in network marketing.

Rob will also be one of the featured speakers at the upcoming Top Summit on Feb. 2 – 5, 2020.

Favorite Quote

“Everything worthwhile is going to be harder than you think” (John Maxwell)

Must Read Book

Essentialism by Greg McKeown

Willpower Doesn’t Work by Benjamin Hardy

Game of Networking by Rob Sperry

Game of Conquering by Rob Sperry

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Evernote

Asana

Contact Info

Game of Networking Facebook Group

Rob Sperry on Facebook

