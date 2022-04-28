The Essential Guide to SMS Marketing Strategies

By Lars Lofgren

Companies use SMS (short messaging service) to have two-way texting conversations with their customers. Texting is a powerful tool, yet SMS marketing strategies often fail because texting gets treated like “just another channel.” It’s not.

Texting with a customer is personal, immediate, and disruptive. These can all be good factors, but only if you have an appropriate SMS marketing strategy.

SMS Marketing Strategy Quick Links

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Basics of SMS Marketing

5 Parts of Every Successful SMS Strategy

20 SMS Marketing Tactics – And When to Use Them

Important SMS Marketing Metrics

Basics of SMS Marketing

SMS marketing is the use of text messaging to communicate with your customers.

You’ll use trackable links and shortcodes in order to get customers into your system to start a two-way conversation.

There are a lot of different ways you can use this channel to get new customers and refresh relationships with old ones.

As you consider various strategies for using SMS marketing, here are some key considerations:

SMS marketing is permission-based . People have to formally opt-in for you to send them promotional messages via SMS. There are steep fines for companies that send SMS to people who haven’t opted in (or who have formally opted out).

. People have to formally opt-in for you to send them promotional messages via SMS. There are steep fines for companies that send SMS to people who haven’t opted in (or who have formally opted out). MMS is standard now . Older business texting services struggled with multimedia messaging service (MMS), which lets you text GIFs, emojis, and images. Today, any decent SMS marketing platform lets you send MMS, no problem.

. Older business texting services struggled with multimedia messaging service (MMS), which lets you text GIFs, emojis, and images. Today, any decent SMS marketing platform lets you send MMS, no problem. Opening this channel is a huge opportunity . SMS has a nearly 100% open rate, and it’s not even surprising. I check all my texts, and so do most people I know.

. SMS has a nearly 100% open rate, and it’s not even surprising. I check all my texts, and so do most people I know. SMS marketing is not email marketing : Texting is more personal and immediate than email will ever be. People are more receptive to texts, but also more turned off by texts they don’t want.

: Texting is more personal and immediate than email will ever be. People are more receptive to texts, but also more turned off by texts they don’t want. Timing is critical. Who needs their phone buzzing on a nightstand at 3 AM to know their order has shipped? Yes, they opted in for text updates, but come on!

SMS marketing offers your company a powerful way to connect with customers, but it has to be approached in the right way. You have to be strategic about using such a potent channel.

5 Parts of Every Successful SMS Marketing Strategy

The ultimate goal of any SMS marketing strategy is to send the right message, to the right subscriber, at the right time.

It takes time and effort to get all three right. No single campaign or tactic is going to deliver messages that check all these boxes on day one. You need an overarching SMS marketing strategy that helps you determine the best use of your resources over time.

Now everyone reading this post is going to have different objectives, customers, and so on. You’ll have to be smart about the particulars of your industry, but here are the five most important factors that all successful SMS marketing relies on.

Note: I’ll be using SimpleTexting to provide visual examples of SMS in action. It’s as easy-to-use as it gets for a first-timer, and you’ll be able to send your first 50 texts for free (no credit card required).

1. Deliver Real Value to Subscribers

Permission-based marketing like SMS requires people to opt-in in order to receive texts. If you are serious about using this channel, getting the opt-in is more than just checking a box for regulators.

The goal is to offer real value to your customers. “Here’s a discount,” is nice, but you are still asking the consumer to come to your site and spend their money, even if they’re getting some savings.

Promo discounts and special offers are great, don’t get me wrong, but you can be smart about how you get people to take the first step:

Offer concrete benefits : Give customers the option to receive order confirmations and updates via text. That’s a real benefit, and maybe they’ll opt-in for promotions as well. Also, consider sweepstakes and other “Text-2-Win” type contests where customers trade their contact info for a shot at a free prize.

: Give customers the option to receive order confirmations and updates via text. That’s a real benefit, and maybe they’ll opt-in for promotions as well. Also, consider sweepstakes and other “Text-2-Win” type contests where customers trade their contact info for a shot at a free prize. Sweeten the pot : Access to exclusive offers, gated content, loyalty programs, and newsletters are other great ways to offer more value to customers for opting in.

: Access to exclusive offers, gated content, loyalty programs, and newsletters are other great ways to offer more value to customers for opting in. Make it easy : The less of a chore it is to subscribe, the better. Make it as few clicks and questions as possible.

: The less of a chore it is to subscribe, the better. Make it as few clicks and questions as possible. Keep it toll-free : Let customers know that you’ll pick up the tab for the cost of the message with toll-free shortcodes and numbers.

: Let customers know that you’ll pick up the tab for the cost of the message with toll-free shortcodes and numbers. Offer a clear opt-out: this guarantees that people who don’t want to hear from you won’t, which saves everyone time. It makes your offer look more transparent and trustworthy, too, not like you’re trying to trick them

A good business text messaging service makes it easy to set up forms on your site, social media, or create catchy print advertisements. These tools help you stay compliant with texting laws, generate shortcodes, and keep track of campaigns.

Here’s a good example of a graphic built on SimpleTexting that would work well on a website or in real life.

Focus on making the experience better for consumers. Runners go through shoes frequently. One text a week makes sense for a runner looking to jump on a deal every once in a while.

“Text2Win” type campaigns can also be great for building your list. You’re offering entry into a sweepstakes for opting in. It doesn’t cost them anything to reach out and make that first connection with your brand.

2. Warm the Channel

When I give my number to someone, I don’t want to receive a flood of text messages. Maybe we’ll start texting a lot over time, but it probably won’t be zero-to-sixty. The same is only more true if I give my number to a brand.

SMS is a channel that you really have to warm. If the goal is to be conversational, you have to “text with people,” not text at them.

One of the most common ways to get the ball rolling is to set up a short welcome series of texts using an autoresponder.

In this example from SimpleTexting, an autoresponder is configured to offer a special deal to customers for signing up immediately after they opt-in.

From here, you extend your welcome series with more discounts, special perks, and access to exclusive content. You can also use the opportunity to educate your customer about your offerings and increase brand awareness.

A basic welcome campaign is usually 3-5 texts spaced out over a few weeks. With premium SMS services, you’ll be able to use autoresponders to start gathering information about your customers that can help you target your offers better.

In this example, you can see the beginning of a short welcome series after someone has opted in by texting “Bookworm.”

There’s a short welcome text followed by a short question to get some basic data about this customer’s preferences.

“Novels” is quite a large category, so you can’t send them glass-slipper fit recommendations yet. But you have certainly started to warm the channel using a conversational feel.

If setting up multi-level autoresponders seems like too much work, don’t underestimate the value of simple texts to keep the ball in the air. The following post-purchase text is a great example of keeping the channel warm:

This short text confirms their order and invites them to check out content that you know is relevant to them based on their purchase. This delivers value and keeps someone connected to your brand without having to set up a full welcome campaign.

3. Set Clear Expectations

Texting is all about instantaneous responses. So if you put it out there that your company is going to be reachable by text, then you had better be able to respond quickly.

People may expect that the ability to “text with your brand” means that they can get customer service on-demand. Do you have the staff to support that? It’s fine if you don’t, just be transparent with customers about what to expect.

Going back to the opt-in advertisement from SimpleTexting, you can see how the terms are clearly stated:

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/sms-marketing-strategies/