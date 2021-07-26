The Coffee Shop Interview Method by Tom Chenault (90% Success Rate)

By Simon Chan

Tom Chenault was one of the most popular episodes in the first year of MLM Nation. You can find more of these oldie but goldies in MLM Nation Archives.

In this episode he talks about his morning routine and the Coffee Shop Interview that creates a high success rate in network marketing.

Who is Tom Chenault?

Tom Chenault is not just one of the top income earners in his company but he’s had over 20 years of experience in the network marketing profession and given so much back to the community.

He’s one of the founders of ANMP, (Association of Network Marketing Professionals), voted one of the Top 25 network marketers in the world and also won trainer of the year award by Business for Home.

Tom also has the longest running Home Business radio show called The Tom Chenault Show.

One of Tom’s proudest achievements is being sober for over 25 years. His admirers describe him as caring, compassionate and selfless. Whether it’s helping the homeless, or students from the local high school, or contributing to the MLM profession, Tom is always giving back.

Must Read Book

Raising a Giant by Bob Crisp

Feeding a Giant by Bob Crisp

Recommended Video: Your Perfect Day by Frank kern

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

A Coffee Shop Interview (Skip to: 31.09)

Tom Chenault’s Contact Info

TheTomChenaultShow.com

