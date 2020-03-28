The Best Water Delivery Services For Your Business

By Quick Sprout Editorial

We all know it’s important to drink enough water. Dehydration can lead to headaches, lack of focus, and a loss of productivity. Not everyone likes the taste of tap water, so many businesses have high-quality water delivered.

If you’re looking to get fresh water delivered to your workplace on a regular basis, here’s a guide to help you choose the right water delivery service for your needs.

The 8 Best Water Delivery Services

The office water cooler serves several functions. In many offices, it’s a gathering place where coworkers can talk about the latest movie or what they did over the weekend. Of course, water coolers also keep us adequately hydrated so we can deliver the best work performance possible.

Whether your company is big or small, you want a water delivery service that delivers a fresh product that tastes good without costing a fortune. Here are eight water delivery services to consider for your business.

1. Sparkletts

Single serve & bulk water

Water dispenser units

Multiple brands & products

Sparkletts delivers a lot more than just water. Depending on your office’s needs, it can set you up with other beverages, breakroom supplies, coffee and tea, and accessories like water dispensers.

In business since 1925, Sparkletts serves businesses located mostly in the Southwest, including a number of them parks and attractions in California. Its other service regions include Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Phoenix, Mesa, San Diego, Tucson, and Santa Barbara.

Sparkletts will deliver its own branded water in three- or five-gallon jugs. It also rents water dispenser units, coffee machines, and other equipment. The standard officer water dispenser is around $6 per billing cycle to rent.

If you prefer more variety, you can also sign up for delivery of other bottled water brands, sparkling water, and a large variety of coffee and tea. Of course, you’ll need breakroom supplies to go with them, and Sparkletts can deliver those, too. It delivers plates, napkins, coffee filters, creamer, sugar packets, and other supplies.

2. Absopure

Individual servings or jugs

Superior quality & taste

Water filtration systems

Absopure got its start in Detroit as an ice delivery company all the way back in 1908. The company is still based in Michigan and now delivers water and other breakroom supplies to companies throughout the Midwest.

Businesses can buy Absopure bottled water in individual servings, or they can select spring water dispensed from jugs in one gallon, 2.5 gallons, or five gallons. Absopure also sells purified drinking water, steam distilled water, and electrolyte water.

Absopure will also deliver and stock coffee, tea, or sparkling water. It also allows companies to rent the equipment they need to dispense hot and cold water.

If you prefer to use tap water, you can also purchase a water filtration system from Absopure. The company will even install it, so you can rest easy knowing it’s hooked up properly.

3. ReadyRefresh

Jugs & bottled water options

Multiple brands of water

Several delivery options

ReadyRefresh delivers a variety of products, including water, tea, sparkling water, Starbucks coffee, and supplies like water dispensers. ReadyRefresh customers can pick water from spring sources or municipal water systems. For example, the company sells Nestle Pure Life water, which is sourced from municipal systems and then put through a 12-step purification process.

The brands ReadyRefresh offers include Acqua Panna, Arrowhead, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Nestle Pure Life, Ozarka, Perrier, Poland Spring, S.Pellegrino, and Zephyrhills.

If you choose jugs of water, you can pick from three- and five-gallon recycled jugs. When you’re done with them, ReadyRefresh will collect them and then sanitize them before reusing them.

ReadyRefresh also offers several different delivery options depending on your needs. You can get a one-time order or set up automatic delivery every week, every other week, once a month, or once a quarter.

4. FIJI

Only available in bottles

Bottled at the source

3, 6 and 12 month subscriptions

You’ve probably seen individual FIJI bottles in gas stations and grocery stores, but the company also offers a subscription service for its popular artesian water.

However, FIJI is a little different from other water delivery services. Unlike most other water delivery companies, it doesn’t deliver water in gallon size jugs. Instead, its water is only available in single serve bottles. You can choose a bottle size ranging from 300 ML all the way up to 1.5 liters. It also offers bottles with a sports cap in its 700 ML size.

If you love the taste of true artesian water, though, FIJI might be worth considering. The water is bottled at the source in Fiji, where it filters to an aquifer after passing over volcanic rock.

FIJI offers its pre-paid subscription service in three-month, six-month and 12-month terms. You can cancel at any time, but you won’t receive a refund if you cancel in the middle of a pre-paid term.

5. Costco

3 & 5 gallon options

Spring water or purified water

Discounts for gold star members

Costco Water Delivery Services partners with local affiliates to deliver three- and five-gallon jugs of water to businesses around the country. Businesses can choose from spring water or purified water. You can also add on a water dispenser if you need it.

One potential downside is that you have to sign a one-year contract. For most businesses, however, this can be a benefit, since you only need to worry about bothering with the contract once a year.

The spring water is priced at around $7.50 per bottle while the purified water is cheaper at about $6.50 per bottle. If you need to add a bottom load water dispenser, the cost is about $3 per four-week billing cycle for Costco executive members and $5 per four-week billing period for Costco gold star members.

6. Diamond Springs

100% natural spring water

Delivery every two or four weeks

Serves Virginia, North Carolina, & South Carolina

Diamond Springs delivers 100 percent natural spring water, as well as coffee, breakroom supplies, and snacks. Its service area covers Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Water is available in three- and five-gallon jugs, and you can add a water dispenser if you need one. There’s also an option to buy a water dispenser if you want it for the long haul and want to save on rental fees.

Diamond Springs offers delivery every two or four weeks, and they say they can accommodate additional requests within 24 hours if you need extras.

The company also offers a large variety of snack delivery, but this service is only available in Virginia. For smaller companies, you can order snacks by the case. Product options include potato chips, crackers, granola bars, candy, and microwavable cups of soup.

If you have a larger company, such as an office with 50 or more people, Diamond Springs can install a vending machine that dispenses snacks and cold beverages.

7. Culligan

Large variety of delivery services

Rent or buy equipment

Bottle-free water systems

Culligan is one of the most recognizable brands in the water delivery service industry, probably due to its commercials that air nationwide.

The company offers a large variety of water delivery services in a range of bottle sizes and dispensing systems, with its bottled water delivery service starting at $9.95 per month. Businesses can choose to rent or buy water dispensing equipment, and you can even have Culligan install a reverse osmosis system.

If your business is environmentally friendly, you can choose from a bottle-free water dispensing system. With these units, there is no plastic bottle, which cuts down on waste.

One downside is that Culligan doesn’t let you choose a specific brand of water. When you purchase their jugs of water, it comes from Culligan’s filtered system. If you prefer a certain brand, it’s a good idea to taste Culligan’s water before you sign up.

Culligan’s sign up process is a bit different compared to other water delivery services. When you contact them, they will pair you with a local Culligan representative. This rep will come to your business and assess your area’s water quality to help you find the best Culligan system for your needs. While some people like this personal touch, others just want to order water online without taking time out of their schedule to meet with a company representation.

8. Mountain Glacier

3 or 5 gallon jugs

Buy bottled water by the case

Serves Tennessee, Texas, & Indiana

Mountain Glacier is a smaller water delivery service, but it offers flexible delivery options. The company services businesses in Tennessee, Texas, and Indiana. Companies can choose from three-gallon or five-gallon jugs, as well as water dispensers. Companies can also purchase cases of water, and Mountain Glacier offers a free case when you buy five cases.

Mountain Glacier delivers water once a month, but the company says it will arrange for more frequent delivery if a customer requires it. The company uses all recycled water jugs, making it more environmentally friendly than some other water delivery providers.

How to Choose the Best Water Delivery Service for You

There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to choosing a water delivery service for your business. Here are six things to keep in mind before you sign on with a company.

1. Cost

Obviously, cost is going to be a major consideration. Some water delivery companies offer discounts if you sign up for automatic billing or put your contract on auto-renew terms.

You should also consider the company’s billing practices. Is your business prepared to sign a one-year contract for water? Or do you prefer taking things a little more conservatively and sticking to a monthly billing cycle? Make sure you understand the contract’s cancellation terms so you don’t get stuck paying for water long after you decide to end the service.

2. Equipment

Most companies need a way to dispense the water they purchase. Ask what kind of equipment and amenities the water delivery service offers. Many companies include coffee and tea delivery in their offerings, so you can take care of restocking your breakroom all at once.

If you need a water dispenser, look for a company that offers rentals and maintenance. This is the most hassle-free way to get water in your office. If the dispenser breaks or malfunctions, you can simply call up the company and get it serviced or replaced.

3. Water and Product Selection

While some people are happy with tap water, others prefer spring water or other beverages. If selection is important to you, look for a water delivery service that gives you a wide menu of options. For example, some companies source from natural springs, and companies like FIJI even offer water from remote parts of the world with their own aquifers.

You can also opt for jugs of water or a water filtration system the company installs. Keep in mind, however, that some employees won’t drink tap water, even if it has a filter attached. If you think your workers are more likely to drink from a water cooler, it’s probably best to stick with delivered water.

Also keep in mind that some water delivery services also offer coffee, tea, breakroom supplies, and snacks. If you want to bundle these services, it can be easier and less time-consuming to go with a water delivery service that can handle everything.

4. Bottle Sizes

The most common sizes you’ll see for water delivery are three-gallon and five-gallon jugs. Depending on the size of your company, these can last a month or longer.

However, some water delivery services offer a larger variety of sizes. Additionally, you can choose a service that delivers individual servings of water and other beverages.

Keep in mind, however, that individual bottles use a lot of plastic, and they can generate a great deal of waste in your office trash cans. If you don’t want plastic bottles piling up, you’re probably better off choosing the larger jugs.

5. Delivery Options

When you search for a water delivery service, ask about the frequency of the delivery options. While some companies can get by with water delivery once a quarter or every other month, some businesses will need water delivered once a month or maybe even weekly.

Delivery frequency can affect the price of the service, especially if your business needs a more frequent delivery schedule.

6. Subscription Options

Subscription options are usually closely tied to delivery options, as the price you’ll pay is often dictated by how often you need water delivered. On the other hand, you can often save money by signing up for a longer contract or bundling water delivery services with other things like breakroom supplies or coffee and tea delivery.

It’s definitely worth speaking with a company representative to see if you can negotiate a lower price. This is especially true if you have a large company that needs regular water delivery at multiple locations.

Ask a water delivery service if it will tailor a contract to fit your company’s needs. Many service providers are willing to make adjustments if it means securing business from a large company looking to purchase a large volume of products.

Conclusion

Keeping your employees hydrated can make them happier and more productive. A water delivery service is a good choice if you want to ensure a steady supply of great-tasting water for your workforce and your customers. Before you pick a supplier, make sure you review their offerings, contract terms, and delivery options.

