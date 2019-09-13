The Best Reseller Hosting Plans

By Quick Sprout Editorial

Website hosting comes in all different shapes and sizes. Every website in existence needs to be hosted somewhere, so this makes sense.

If you’re a developer or have a web development agency, all of your clients need to have a suitable web hosting service. You can build web hosting costs into your existing client packages with reseller hosting plans.

Reseller hosting is great because the barrier to entry is far less complex than starting your own web hosting company from scratch.

You won’t need to worry about the hardware, resources, or other expensive costs associated with managing servers and hosting facilities. It’s a smart way for developers and agencies to earn some extra money from their existing clients.

What is reseller hosting?

Some of you may not have any experience with reseller hosting. So before we go any further, I want to make sure that we’re on the same page.

In a nutshell, reseller hosting makes it possible for you to sell web hosting to other people.

It’s essentially white label website hosting. You buy the service from a larger hosting company, and then resell that service to your clients.

The reseller focuses on marketing and sales while leaving all of the heavy-lifting to the larger hosting service.

With reseller hosting, you set the hosting prices for your clients. As long as the provider gets their monthly rate, the sky is the limit for what you can charge. Since you’ll be paying wholesale rates to the hosting company, there’s an opportunity for you to make substantial profit margins.

It may sound confusing at first, but it’s really not that complicated. Here’s a simple visual representation of how reseller hosting works.

If you pitch it correctly, your clients will love this option. You become a one-stop-shop for their website. You’re already handling things like development and design, so why not handle the hosting as well?

Who is reseller hosting for?

Reseller hosting is not for everyone. If you’re launching a website from scratch, or you’re just looking for a new web hosting provider, reseller hosting is not for you.

For the most part, reseller hosting is for web developers, web designers, and agencies.

However, if you’re an entrepreneur in the tech space, you might see an opportunity here to earn some extra money as a reseller.

For example, if you own a local computer shop, you could potentially start reselling hosting packages to customers in your community.

Whether you’re a solo developer, large enterprise, or anywhere in-between, reseller hosting is only suitable for you if you’re planning to manage at least 10 websites or more. Anything less than that won’t really be worth your time or effort.

Aside from the additional profits you can make from your current client packages, reseller hosting is a great way to retain your customers for the long term.

If you develop and design a website for someone, they won’t need your services forever. But if you can simultaneously manage their hosting service, then you’ll continue to get recurring income long after the development is complete.

Best reseller hosting providers and plans

Now that you’re ready to proceed with reseller hosting, it’s time to find a service provider and hosting plan that meets your needs.

Reseller hosting plans vary by price, features, and benefits. A local business planning to manage 10 websites won’t need the same plan as an agency managing 100 sites.

With that in mind, I’ve narrowed down the best reseller hosting plans for every scenario. If you want to be a reseller, there’s a plan for you on this list.

HostGator

HostGator is an industry leader in the web hosting space. Like the rest of their web hosting services, HostGator’s reseller options are great. They offer three different reseller plans.

As you can see, the price points for all three are within $5 of each other. But you need to understand that this is just a promotional rate for new customers.

The plans renew at $29.95, $41.95, and $59.95, respectively. But you can lock in this introductory rate for your first 36 months.

All reseller plans come with great benefits like:

Unlimited domains

Free SSL certificate

Private name servers

Email accounts

FTP accounts

MySQL accounts

The biggest difference in the packages is the disk space and bandwidth. So the plan you choose will depend on how many sites you plan to manage, and how much traffic and storage those websites need.

Fortunately, HostGator makes it easy for you to scale. If you start with the Aluminum or Copper plan, you can upgrade for free at any time.

All reseller plans come with free WHMCS billing software, which makes it easy for you to manage your clients.

You’ll also get WHM control panel for monitoring your server status, and setting limits for things like disk space and bandwidth for your clients.

If you’re already a reseller and want to switch providers, HostGator offers up to 80% off transfers and registrations.

HostGator guarantees a 99.9% uptime rate. So you won’t have to worry about your clients being upset with the performance of their website.

Another reason why I recommend HostGator for reseller hosting is because of their support.

They offer 24/7 customer service via phone and live chat. Automatic weekly backups and 24/7 server monitoring are standard as well. Plus, you’ll get a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to see if you’re satisfied with your plan.

SiteGround

SiteGround is another big player in the web hosting industry. So it’s no surprise that they offer excellent reseller hosting plans.

Pricing for the SiteGround reseller program is a bit different from HostGator. They charge you based on how many accounts you’re managing.

You’ll get volume discounts for buying in bulk. So the more accounts you manage, the cheaper it is per account. Here’s how it works.

SiteGround sells “reseller credits.” Each credit is worth one year of hosting for a website.

$49 per credit if you buy 1-4 credits

$45 per credit if you buy 5-10 credits

$42 per credit if you buy 11+ credits

You need to buy a minimum of five credits to get started initially. Credits never expire, so you can use them to add or renew accounts at any time.

Let’s break those costs down even further to give you a better understanding of what you’re paying compared to other reseller plans. If you start with the minimum and buy 5 credits at $45 each, it’s going to cost you $225 per year.

That ends up being $18.75 per month. That’s just $3.75 per client, per month, assuming you have at leave five clients.

Each website hosted on your reseller plan will get 10 GB of disk space, and has the capacity to handle roughly 10,000 monthly visitors.

These specifications make SiteGround a top choice for resellers with clients that don’t have a ton of website traffic. If you’re a small agency and only have a handful of websites to manage, SiteGround’s credit pricing system makes it possible for you to become a reseller.

InMotion Hosting

Unlike other web hosting providers that offer three or four reseller hosting plans, InMotion Hosting has six!

So if you like to have options, it’s safe to say that InMotion has plenty. Here’s a breakdown of what each reseller plan offers.

The “R” packages are shared hosting plans, and the “VPS” packages are virtual private servers.

Things like disk space, monthly bandwidth, and dedicated IPs increase with each plan. Pricing for the InMotion Hosting reseller plans are as follows:

R-1000S — $15.39 per month (renews at $29.99)

R-2000S — $21.99 per month (renews at $39.99)

R-3000S — $30.24 per month (renews at $57.99)

VPS 1000 — $41.64 per month (renews at $54.99)

VPS 2000 — $62.84 per month (renews at $94.99)

VPS 3000 — $89.94 per month (renews at $164.99)

How does this compare to other hosting providers we’ve reviewed so far? Let’s take a look.

HostGator’s top package offers 140 GB of disk space and 1400 GB of bandwidth. The R-2000S and R-3000S from InMotion would be the closest plans to this. Both of these are at similar price points as well.

The biggest difference is that InMotion doesn’t stop there. Their top VPS plan has 260 GB of disk space and 6 TB of bandwidth per month.

Essentially, this means that InMotion’s reseller plans can handle more clients and more monthly traffic than the other options on our list. They offer beginner reseller plans like the R-1000S, advanced plans like the VPS 3000, and still, have four other plans in-between.

With a VPS reseller plan, you can even manage ecommerce websites. You’ll have root access as well to make custom changes to your server.

InMotion offers free billing software, free cPanel and WHM, free SSD drives, white label services, DDoS and malware protection, and server management features for select packages.

They also have a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is almost unheard of in the web hosting space.

Overall, InMotion Hosting has a reseller plan for everyone. But it’s definitely a top choice for resellers who are managing lots of clients.

A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting has a reputation for speed and reliability. Both of which are crucial in the web hosting industry.

Their reseller choices are great for those of you who want a quality service in a low-to-mid price range. Here’s an overview of A2’s reseller hosting plans.

With plans starting as low as $9.80 per month, A2 Hosting is definitely cost-effective.

However, I would not recommend the Bronze package. It only has 30 GB of storage, which isn’t nearly enough if you’re planning to have more than a few clients. Plus, it’s their only plan that doesn’t come with Free WHMCS, which is crucial for client management.

You can buy the WHMCS add-on for $10 per month, but at that point, you might as well upgrade to a package that includes it for free.

While we’re on the subject, the free WHMCS starter package for the Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans is suitable for up to 250 clients. So you definitely have the opportunity to scale.

At a minimum, I’d recommend starting with the Gold plan. You get double the disk space (compared to Silver) for less than $10 more per month of the renewal rate. For me, that’s a no-brainer.

A2 Hosting is committed to a 99.9% uptime rate. Their servers are up to 20 times faster than their competitors, and they have an amazing customer support system.

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks isn’t as well known as some of the other hosting providers on our list. They’ve been in business for 11 years, and offer eco-friendly web hosting solutions.

Reseller hosting is a service that they specialize in. GreekGeeks has five different reseller plans, which are all very straightforward.

Their packages can be purchased in quantities of 10 clients. The more clients you have, the more cost-effective it is per account.

If you fall somewhere in the middle of these tiers or have more than 50 clients, you can purchase additional accounts in bundles of 5.

The discounted pricing for additional accounts is:

Reseller 10 — $3.00 per account

Reseller 20 — $2.75 per account

Reseller 30 — $2.50 per account

Reseller 40 — $2.25 per account

Reseller 50 — $2.00 per account

For example, if you have the Reseller 50 plan and need to add 13 new accounts, it would cost you an additional $30 per month (you would have to buy 15 more accounts).

All GreenGeeks reseller plans come with great benefits like:

Unlimited web space

Unlimited bandwidth

WHMCS licenses

White label services

Ecommerce capabilities

Free CDN integration

Nightly backups

24/7 support

Plus, GreenGeeks uses renewable energy to power their hosting services. So it’s a great option for those of you who are conscious of the environment and want to market green web hosting to your clients.

This reseller service is made with developers in mind. You’ll get multiple PHP versions, MySQL databases, FTP accounts, support for Perl and Python, and access to the latest developer tools like WP-CLI, Git, Drush, and lots more.

All GreekGeeks reseller plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s definitely nice to have that assurance to fall back on.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy is best known for its domain registrar services. But they’re also a reputable web hosting provider and have great options for reseller hosting.

They have four reseller plans to choose from.

Enhance

Starting at $39.99 per month

2 CPUs

4 GB of RAM

90 GB of storage

Grow

Starting at $49.99 per month

3 CPUs

6 GB of RAM

120 GB of storage

Expand

Starting at $64.99 per month

4 CPUs

8 GB of RAM

150 GB of storage

Established

Starting at $89.99 per month

4 CPUs

16 GB of RAM

240 GB of storage

To get the prices listed above, you need to commit to 36 months. Unlike other hosting providers, GoDaddy doesn’t advertise a more expensive renewal rate when your contract expires. Although they do have a disclaimer stating that renewal rates are subject to change. So I guess we’ll see what happens in three years.

All reseller plans include WHMCS and cPannel for up to 250 accounts. They offer unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificate, and 24/7 customer support.

In addition to hosting services, you can also sell GoDaddy domains and other third-party products with the reseller plans listed above.

Conclusion

Reseller hosting is a great way for developers, agencies, and entrepreneurs to earn recurring revenue with white label web hosting.

There are so many different reseller hosting providers and plans available on the market today. Rather than sifting through all of those options on your own, I took the time to research and identify the best choices.

So which reseller hosting plan is the best? It depends on what you’re looking for. He’s a quick summary of the plans above:

HostGator — Best cost-effective reseller plans.

SiteGround — Best for managing small sites with less than 10,000 visitors per month.

InMotion Hosting — Best VPS plans for managing ecommerce sites.

A2 Hosting — Best for scaling small-to-medium-sized client lists.

GreenGeeks — Best for developers who prioritize eco-friendly hosting.

GoDaddy — Best for reselling more than just web hosting.

If I was forced to pick a best overall reseller hosting plan from this list, it would probably be InMotion Hosting. Their VPS plans really give you the opportunity to scale a larger client list with high volumes of monthly traffic.

But with that said, not everyone is looking to pay a premium price for top-of-line features.

That’s why I made sure to include a reseller hosting plan for as many different scenarios as possible in this guide. I’m confident you’ll find what you’re looking for on my list.

