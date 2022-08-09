The Best of BE: A Recap Of The BE Dream Vacation Retreat In Tulum 2022

According to a BE Press release:

BE, the world’s premier company, gathered in beautiful Tulum, Mexico, on July 22-24, 2022, and the opening weekend was more exciting than ever.

Over 400 people worldwide made their way to this paradise on Earth for three days of fun in the sun and dancing under the stars at one of the best beach clubs in Tulum, Rosa Negra.

Stay at the newest 5-star all-inclusive resort.

Only the best for BE distributors! Over 400 attendees were welcomed at one of the newest and most luxurious hotels in Tulum. For three days, distributors enjoyed the high-end amenities and flowing food and drinks overlooking the Mexican Caribbean.

Welcome Party on Friday

On the first day of the BE Dream Vacation Retreat, BE distributors were welcomed with an all-white party at the luxurious Rosa Negra.

This highly rated spot is one of the best beach clubs in Tulum and provides the perfect setting for our guests to mingle and get to know each other.

The party was a huge success and set the tone for an amazing weekend. It was the best opening in BE history. The next day, BE distributors were ready for some exploration—out in the lush forests of Tulum, Mexico.

Jungle Trip on Saturday

After a late night of meet and greet, BE distributors woke up early on Saturday morning for a private sunrise tour on ATVs through the jungle, a zipline with the best views, plus the cenote adventure. This experience renewed everyone as they returned to the hotel to prepare for the night’s closing dinner.

Exclusive Mastermind Training on Sunday

On Sunday, the attendees were treated to an exclusive Mastermind Training with BE corporate team, Jose Ardon, the executive vice president; Eduardo Otero, the fields operations manager; and Moyn Islam, the CEO.

It was a fulfilling training for many. They were introduced to the newest company updates, got an in-depth view of the company’s roadmap, and more! Plus, they got to see and hear first-hand from Moyn Islam about the company’s achievements and future goal of becoming a billion-dollar a year company. It was an unforgettable experience that left them feeling inspired and ready to take on the world.

“We are so grateful to Moyn, Monir, and Ehsaan Islam for always going above and beyond to deliver the best experiences for all of us. Each retreat they create only tops the previous one. It’s a privilege to be part of BE retreats like this, where one feels the satisfaction of pushing hard to achieve the qualification.

We are more fired up, energized, and motivated to keep doing what we do, knowing we are in a company that knows how to reward its distributors in the most unmatched way.”

Next Trip: Emerald Retreat in Dubai.

BE distributors at the Tulum retreat got home with the sweetest news of the day—details on the next BE retreat. This time, it’ll be held in one of the most luxurious destinations globally: Dubai.

The next trip is already in the works; BE is taking its Emeralds to Dubai in March 2023 for another fantastic retreat. Attendees will have access to all the best beaches, spas, and restaurants Dubai offers to relax and rejuvenate. Stay tuned for more information on this once-in-a-lifetime trip.

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

