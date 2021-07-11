The Beginner’s Guide to LLC Vs. PLLC

By Lars Lofgren

Most business owners consider starting an LLC as the smart choice. Some prefer this corporate entity for its flexibility, some for its personal asset protection.

There is no doubt LLCs can minimize risk significantly, especially on the owner’s part.

Anyone can form an LLC with no restrictions on citizenship, the number of members, or business type. The only limitation that may come into play concerns licensed professionals.

You see, while an LLC doesn’t involve stringent formation rules, only licensed professionals by the state licensing board can form a PLLC. Read on as I tell you how adding a P before LLC changes incorporation rules in the business world.

What are LLC and PLLC Entities?

Despite the similar names, an LLC and a PLLC aren’t the same. Let’s review what both acronyms mean and how they work.

What’s an LLC?

A limited liability company (LLC) is a legal business structure that provides business owners with certain perks, namely, limited liability protection and a sole proprietorship and partnership’s pass-through taxation benefits.

LLC owners have the flexibility to shape the company, its profit structure, and its profit allocation according to their needs and goals. At the same time, they get personal asset protection if the business is ever sued—unlike a sole proprietorship or a partnership structure.

And that’s not it: LLCs are also simpler than corporations and don’t run the risk of double taxation. No other entity offers the kind of simplicity and flexibility provided by LLCs.

Basically, LLCs are versatile entities that try to combine the best bits of business structures.

What is a PLLC?

A professional limited liability company (PLLC) is formed by individuals who can provide specific professional services.

Licensed professionals—doctors, architects, accountants, and lawyers—can form businesses with the benefits of an LLC. But instead of sticking to the traditional structure, they have to form an alternative entity, i.e., a PLLC, which is specially designed for businesses requiring professional licensing to operate.

A PLLC isn’t as straightforward as LLCs, though. Forming a PLLC has certain requirements that vary by state, with a few states not even offering PLLC formation.

Additionally, you cannot start a PLLC without proof of licensing and member approval from the state licensing board. Some industries may have their own regulations as well.

The Basics of LLCs vs. PLLCs

LLCs and PLLCs have similarities. But they also have differences. Keep reading as I break them down in more detail.

Company Names

LLCs definitely have more flexibility in using names than PLLCs.

An LLC can use any name they want as long as it isn’t registered by other businesses and it meets state requirements. Operating under a trade name, also known as a fictitious name, is also allowed—provided the owners file a “Doing Business As” (DBA) form.

LLC owners must avoid using restricted words that may imply they are a government agency or affiliate and are required to have “limited liability company” or an abbreviation in the name.

On the other hand, a PLLC is forbidden to use a name other than its registered name—or its “true name.“ It may be required to include the names of their members, but this can vary based on state laws. Arizona, for instance, allows dentists to use trade names but doesn’t extend the same courtesy to lawyers and real estate brokers.

As a PLLC owner, you can choose to include or refer to non-licensed persons in your company‘s name if you want.

Formation and Membership

Under an LLC, any person or business can become a member or owner and act on its behalf. Contrarily, only licensed individuals who can provide the service can own interest in a PLLC.

While non-licensed employees can be a part of a PLLC, they must work under a licensed member’s, manager’s, and/or employee’s supervision or direction. This, in turn, retains the ultimate responsibility for the work with the professional.

Interestingly, all members or owners of the PLLC have to be of the same profession—they should only offer services within their specific discipline. Therefore, if a member is a lawyer, then all PLLC members should be lawyers, or if the member is a doctor, they should all be doctors. There cannot be a PLLC with two lawyers and one doctor or any other combination of professions.

Besides that, a licensed professional has to sign all PLLC filing papers and include either a license number or a certified copy of their professional license during the filing process. All the necessary documents must be submitted for approval to the state licensing board before filing with your state’s security of the state.

Since there’s an additional approval step involved, the process to form a PLLC is usually longer than forming a standard LLC.

Permitted Business Activities

Putting it simply, an LLC is free to engage in (most) legal business activities, but a PLLC‘s business is restricted to the service for which its members are licensed.

Some standard LLCs can’t conduct practices (services like legal, medical, etc.) that require a license. As for circumstances where an LLC can render professional services, the non-licensed managers or owners must not interfere with the licensed professionals in providing the professional services.

For example, if a lawyer works for a standard LLC, only they have the right and duty to give legal advice. Similarly, only licensed doctors should diagnose and treat patients—no one else.

Tax Guidelines

LLC and PLLC structures aren’t recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax purposes.

To come under their purview, you‘ll have to file your business as either a corporation, partnership, or S Corporation for multi-member LLCs (MMLLC), or corporation or sole proprietorship for single-member LLC (SMLLC). The IRS has also made it necessary for LLC and PLLC owners to fill out Form 8832 for classification purposes.

Failing to submit the form may put you at risk of automatic classification, which may be wrong. For instance, if your business has two or more members and is supposed to be taxed as a corporation, the IRS may classify it as a partnership by default.

The tax authority automatically classifies SMLLC businesses as “disregarded entities.” This term refers to entities that are disregarded as separate from the owner, in addition to their sole proprietorship status.

PLLCs and LLCs are subject to the same taxation requirements when it comes to paying taxes.

Limited Liability Protection for Negligence

LLCs and PLLCs both offer limited liability protection or the “corporate veil.”

Because of this, all your personal assets will remain safe from the potentially catastrophic financial effects of a lawsuit. Even if the court rules against you, your company’s creditors cannot come after your private assets, like your house, car, savings, and other personal assets—they’ll be restricted to certain business assets.

At the same time, the law doesn’t like excusing parties for negligence.

PLLCs, in particular, don’t have permission to force clients and patients to give up their right to sue for malpractice. Licensed professionals are held to a higher standard of loyalty, care, and ethics than non-professionals.

This makes sense as the very reason why clients come to professionals is for their superior expertise, knowledge, and skills.

3 Tricks to Form Your LLC and PLLC Easily

Let’s review three tried-and-tested formulas that can seriously make your limited liability business life easy.

Choose Your Business Entity Carefully

Be very careful when deciding on the type of LLC you want to create. Not only will it determine the kind of paperwork you’ll need, but it also affects your tax structure.

For example, opting to be a single-member LLC will lead you to get taxed as a sole proprietor. You’ll have to use Schedule C to file taxes and part of your personal tax return. On the other hand, choosing to be an S-Corp allows you to choose whether you want to be taxed as an S-Corp or a C-Corp.

Keep Your Company Bank Account Separate

Try to set up a bank account in the company‘s name as soon as you’re done filing your agency formation documents.

This specific account should be used solely for company transactions, such as purchase agreements, buying everyday office supplies, and so on. Likewise, payments to the company should always be made to the company account and not your personal account.

Be sure to never use company funds for your personal details or purchases. Otherwise, goats may end up removing your limited liability’s liability protection.

Keep Your LLC or PLLC Active

Forming an LLC or PLLC is just the beginning. Next, you need to make sure your business license stays active.

For this, I recommend referring to your state‘s Security of State website to find relevant and current information on how to do so. Generally, you’ll have to update any information pertaining to your LLC as well as pay an annual filing fee.

What to Do Next

I hope this guide will help you make the right decision between LLC vs. PLLC.

After making a choice, you need to use LLC services to start your business formation proceedings. As mentioned before, these services take care of everything—incorporation to legal advice to trademark filing. Just make sure you choose a reliable company.

