The Avon Company Reassures Representatives And Customers No Impact To Business

The Avon Company, a leading direct seller of beauty products in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, wishes to clarify its position in light of recent announcements regarding Avon Products Inc. (“API”).

The Avon Company is an independent entity with no affiliation to Avon Products Inc., and therefore, remains unaffected by the recent developments concerning API. Please note that any recent communications issued by API in which they reference the “Avon” name refer solely to API and not The Avon Company. For clarity, The Avon Company assures its Representatives and customers that its operations, product offerings, and business strategies remain in place.

In 2016, The Avon Company separated from worldwide Avon Products Inc., and now The Avon Company operates independently and markets products in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, Avon Products Inc. markets Avon products worldwide. In 2019, LG H&H, a leading K-beauty & personal care company in Korea, acquired Avon’s North America business and has operated since then. As such, in light of recent news, there is no impact to the Avon US, Canada and Puerto Rico business.

“We understand there is confusion about our business structure and want to reassure our Representatives and customers that The Avon Company is operating as usual.

The Avon Company has charted its own course under our parent company LG H&H and we remain committed to providing outstanding products and services while pursuing growth and innovation in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.”

said Sun Moon, CEO of The Avon Company.

The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Canada, and distribution in Puerto Rico.

Avon’s portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a long history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com and www.avon.ca.

