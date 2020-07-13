The Art of Relationship Building and Followups by Miriam Steketee

By Simon Chan

Miriam Steketee and Simon Chan talk about relationship building in today’s online world and what it means to be “consistent” in your business.

Miriam also talks about how to followup and how she signed up her first leader.

Who Is Miriam Steketee?

Miriam Steketee is a former professional dancer turned corporate chick who looked to network marketing as a side hustle and turned it into a seven-figure business in just four years.

Her passion is helping women live authentically and become the best version of themselves. She lives in Ridgewood, New Jersey, with her three children and husband Randy.

Favorite Quote

“Hustle and heart will set you apart.”

Must Read Book

The Carpenter by Jon Gordon

Beach Money by Jordan Adler

The Flip Flop CEO by Whitney Roberts, Janine Finney, Lory Muirhead

Get Over Your Own Damn Self by Romi Neustadt

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Facebook Groups

Marco Polo

Wordswag

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook Group (ATM method)

Face to face presentation (live audience)

Contact Info

Miriam Steketee on Facebook and Instagram

