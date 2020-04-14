The 20 Best B2B Landing Page Examples of 2020

By Luke Bailey

B2B products and services can be difficult to fully capture on a landing page—we know from experience. You’re often dealing with a longer sales cycle, multiple different decision-makers, and a complex offering that’s tricky to explain without info-dumping all over the page. (Ew.)

But great B2B landing pages do exist. And the most successful examples aren’t just pretty to look at—they also nail three super important principles. They…

Create an engaging experience that makes prospects acutely aware of the problem you solve.

Promote your offer clearly and simply.

Cleverly lead visitors through consideration, towards conversion.

To help you better understand what goes into a high-converting B2B landing page, we’ve strapped on our marketing goggles and done a deep dive into 20 of the best examples we could find in 2020. Scroll through to see how these businesses are getting more leads with their pages, learn from their best marketing tactics, and find some inspiration for your next campaign.

20 B2B Landing Page Examples in 2020

ActiveCampaign

Shopify

B2B Quotes

MediaValet

Thinkific

HubSpot

Salesforce

Impraise

Outback Team Building & Training

Zoho

Divante

Resource Guru

Slack

Intercom

Blink

GCC Facilities Management

Salesflare

Singular

Vivonet Kiosk

Unbounce

1. ActiveCampaign

Landing page example from ActiveCampaign. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Solve the problem your visitors care about most

When someone clicks through to your landing page, you usually have less than 15 seconds to capture their attention and show ‘em that they’re in the right place. This is especially true in the B2B world because decision-makers are trying to solve a specific business problem.

Take this example from ActiveCampaign. They aren’t just targeting visitors who are searching for any old email marketing platform. They’re targeting visitors who care deeply about personalization and segmentation. If this is you, then you’ll breathe a sigh of relief when you read the headline of the page: “Put the right emails in front of the right people.”

Notice how the focus of the headline isn’t on the platform or any specific features that ActiveCampaign has to offer. It’s focused on the visitor and the goal they’re trying to accomplish. That’s customer-centric marketing in action, and hot damn—it’s a beautiful thing to see.

2. Shopify

Landing page example from Shopify. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Make the first step as easy as possible

When qualifying B2B leads, it can be tempting to ask them every possible question your sales team could possibly want to know about. “What’s your name? What’s your phone number? How big is your company? How old were you when you stopped wetting the bed?” It’s enough to make anyone want to click away. (And not just because I wet the bed until the third grade.)

This example from Shopify proves that sometimes less is more. Rather than scare people away with a big ol’ form of questions on the landing page, they make it as easy as pie to get started with a free trial. All you gotta do is enter your email address and—woah, that’s it.

If cutting down on your form fields makes you nervous, keep in mind that there will still be time to collect more info from your leads later in the sales process. This landing page just helps to get their foot in the door.

3. B2B Quotes

Landing page example from B2B Quotes. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Get as specific as possible with your CTA

So many B2B landing pages have the exact same CTA buttons. “Get Started,” “Start Your Free Trial,” and “Request a Consultation” are some of the most popular ones that I’ve come across. And while these can work well sometimes—they’re not always the best option.

This example from B2B Quotes shows how you can get more specific with your CTA to persuade more people to convert. The form at the top asks visitors to fill out some personal info about what they’re looking for, and then ends with a button that says… drumroll… “Get 3 Quotes Now.”

It’s so simple and yet so powerful—by being specific about the number of quotes, the page sets expectations nicely. If the form simply said “Submit” (another super common CTA on B2B landing pages) then visitors would have no idea what they would get when they clicked that button. And if visitors don’t know what they’re getting next, then they have less reason to follow-through.

4. MediaValet

Landing page example from MediaValet. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Use the rule of three for layouts and benefit copy

The rule of three is one of the most successful methods for memorizing content—we’ve seen it used in film, advertising, and beyond—and MediaValet’s landing page is no exception.

The digital asset management company applies the rule of three when presenting their key benefits and testimonials. This clear, concise, and easy-to-consume structure is also key to the landing page’s successful layout: it introduces the product, backs up their claims with stats, and provides an easy way for prospects to request a demo. The easier visitors can consume and retain the content on your landing page, the better equipped they are to make a decision to purchase.

5. Thinkific

Landing page example from Thinkific. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Show visitors what results they can expect

This is an all-around beautiful landing page from Thinkific, but I want to draw your attention to one element in particular. About halfway through the page, they’ve included an interactive tool with the title: “This is how much you could earn on Thinkific.”

This tool on the page includes two fields that you can adjust: how much you plan to charge per online course, and how many students you estimate you’ll have. It’s a really clever way to help visitors visualize their future success with the platform (“Wait, we could be making HOW MUCH?!”), and makes signing up for a 30-day trial seem like a no-brainer decision.

6. HubSpot

Landing page example from HubSpot. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Try segmenting your leads with landing pages

How do you tell visitors about your B2B tool if you don’t know who they are or why they want it in the first place? Many SaaS platforms face this challenge because they have multiple different target audiences and use cases—which means it’d take up a lot of space on the page to explain every single important point for every single person.

That’s why this example from HubSpot caught my attention. Rather than go into great detail about how all of the different segments can use their software, HubSpot created one short landing page to direct each segment into their own personalized demo. It’s kinda bare-bones, but it gets the job done.

7. Salesforce

Landing page example from Salesforce. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Let the numbers do the talking

Like the previous example, this no-nonsense page from Salesforce shows you that looks aren’t everything. Because even when you strip away all the fancy design elements and photographs, you’re still left with a compelling case for why you should try their CRM platform.

The secret is in the social proof numbers that they bold on the page. “Discover how Canadian customers have achieved: +37% increase in sales, +45% increase in customer satisfaction, and +43% increase in marketing ROI.” These are exactly the types of results that visitors are looking for when they end up on this page. And of course, the most important number is right at the top: “Grow Your Business with the World’s #1 Business CRM.”

Data can be powerfully persuasive—especially in B2B where customers need to see those hard numbers to ensure they’re making the right decision.

8. Impraise

Landing page example from Impraise. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Use landing pages to capture top-of-funnel leads, too

When you think about B2B landing pages, you often think about the bottom of the funnel. Demo requests, consultation calls, free trial sign-ups—marketers often use their PPC budget and landing pages to drive visitors directly towards these goals. But if these folks aren’t ready to make a purchase decision yet, sending them to a page like this can be putting them in an awkward position. It’s a bit like asking the cute barista who smiled at you once (but still spells your name wrong on the coffee cup) if she wants to elope with you to Vegas next week.

That’s where the top of the funnel comes into play. Ebooks, webinars, and other free resources can be great for attracting visitors to your brand and collecting their contact info. From there, you can build a real relationship with each new lead until the point when they’re ready to make a commitment.

Take this example from Impraise. They used Unbounce to create a lead capture page targeting HR professionals. There aren’t any distractions on the page, the focus is squarely on the free resource: “The Guide to People Enablement Programs.” Visitors have the option to download the guide directly on this page in exchange for their email address, or—if they’re already searching for performance management software—go ahead and explore the Impraise platform.

9. Outback Team Building & Training

Landing page example from Outback Team Building & Training. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Use Dynamic Text Replacement (DTR) to personalize your landing pages

Marketers sometimes think that personalization doesn’t matter as much when it comes to B2B. But it’s almost always a good idea to get as specific as possible with your landing page so the decision-maker you’re targeting thinks, “Aha, this is for me!”

That’s where Dynamic Text Replacement (DTR) and this Unbounce-built example from Outback Team Building & Training shines. The original headline here reads: “Trusted Source for Scavenger Hunt Team Building Activities in Your City.” But by using DTR and Google Ads Keyword Insertion, the marketers over at Outback were able to replace the last bit of that headline (“Your City”) with actual city names (e.g., “San Francisco” or “Toronto”).

Using this tactic, they were able to target this one single landing page for people all across North America and give them a personalized experience at the same time. Now that’s efficiency.

10. Zoho

Landing page example from Zoho. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Use landing pages to target your competitors

When evaluating B2B tools, business leaders rarely make a purchase based on the first landing page they see. This is a business investment, so most folks want to do their due diligence and research all possible options before making a final decision.

That’s why—for better or worse—competitor landing pages have become a thing. The idea is that you can bid on a competitor keyword or brand name using Google Ads, and create a landing page that directly compares your product or service to the one visitors are actually searching for.

This page from Zoho comes up when you search for “Mailchimp alternatives,” for example. While you can’t use competitor names in your ads (that can get you in big legal trouble), you can use them at the top of your landing page to help make the page more relevant (and bring your quality score up). It’s an interesting approach that has many companies even bidding on their own brand names to stave off the competition.

11. Divante

Landing page example from Divante. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Where appropriate, bring prospects through several stages of the customer journey

Sales cycles vary per industry, sure, but the process always starts with building interest and (ideally) ends with a purchase decision. And here’s the great thing about landing pages—designed properly, you can take readers through each of these stages as they scroll from top to bottom, without them ever having to leave the page.

This long-form landing page from Divante builds awareness by offering a description of their service (in the first two page sections), they guide prospects through consideration with a list of features and benefits, and then drive conversions by detailing available plans alongside their calls to action (i.e. “Choose plan” or “Ask for pricing,” respectively).

Of course, some visitors will also know exactly what they’re looking for from the start, so Divante includes anchor navigation on this page as well for a choose-your-adventure experience. Thanks to this, more qualified prospects can jump straight to the details that’re most relevant to them (making a longer page like this much more digestible).

12. Resource Guru

Landing page example from Resource Guru. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Help prospects visualize a complex idea with video.

Many B2B products and services solve complex problems. As a result, landing pages need to be designed in such a way that they make it easy for potential customers to understand features and benefits. One way to do this is to incorporate visual elements like videos, images, and even animations—all of which can help drive conversions.

Resource Guru’s landing page is effective because it greets viewers with a large play button as soon as they land. Pressing play is intuitive and launches a high-quality explainer video. They let this video do the talking, then quickly request an action from visitors.

One thing to keep in mind—it’s always a good idea to reiterate all the core points from your video script on your landing page in text. This ensures that even in the event you have a low play rate, prospects can still learn about your offer without having to click play. Whether they left their headphones at home that day or prefer text, it’s good to have a backup plan.

13. Slack

Landing page example from Slack. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Try out new positioning on your landing pages

Most people think of Slack as a workplace chat platform, right? Well, this example shows how you can use your landing page to literally change the way people think about your product or service.

In the hero section, you can see their new positioning in action. Slack isn’t for chatting with your colleagues and sending them zesty memes from the first 10 seasons of The Simpsons. (OK, that’s not all it’s for, anyway.) According to the hero section of this landing page, “Slack is where work happens.”

The page goes on to describe the Slack platform as a “collaboration hub” where you can “create a channel for every conversation” and “find what you need quickly.” In just a few minutes, the page changes your opinion of Slack and makes a compelling case for why your business needs it. Couple that with the strong social proof and case studies, and you’ve successfully positioned yourself differently in the minds of your visitors.

14. Intercom

Landing page example from Intercom. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: You might have to link out to other pages if visitors need more info

Typically, linking from a landing page to multiple different pages of your website would be a no-no. You want to keep visitors focused on a singular CTA so they are more likely to convert. But in B2B, sometimes folks need more details before they can pull the trigger and decide to buy.

Take this example from Intercom. The main CTA is to start your free trial, but the page also gives visitors the option to learn more about how they can use the platform to acquire, engage, and support customers. Each of these buttons takes you to a different section of their website, with more details on those use cases. It’s not one of our landing page best practices—but sometimes you’ve gotta break those rules to give visitors what they need in the moment.

This way, the page itself works as an offer for people who are interested in getting started right away, and as a route for more problem-aware visitors to explore.

15. Blink

Landing page example from Blink. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Include the right kind of proof to build trust and credibility.

Social proof and testimonials are always important. But while a snazzy headshot photo and a great quote from one of your customers can work in some cases, there are also other ways you can (and should) build trust on your landing page.

This example from Blink shows three different types of social proof you can pack in to persuade visitors. First, they hit you with the logos of some of their “Select Clients,” which include heavy-hitters like Google, Starbucks, Amazon, and NASA. (Damn. That’s an impressive logo bar.) Then, the page shows you some testimonials from their satisfied clients. Finally, they show off some of the industry awards Blink has won over the years to seal the deal.

Including one or two testimonials can be helpful, sure. But when you include this much social proof on the page it creates a bandwagon effect that’s hard to resist.

16. GCC Facilities Management

Landing page example by Session Media. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Use iconography to make your page easier to follow

It’s so easy to overload your B2B landing page with way too much text that 90% of visitors will never actually read. I know from experience—there’s usually a lot you want to explain about your product or service, and it’s not always easy to do that in 140 characters or less.

This Unbounce-built landing page for GCC Facilities Management (designed by the agency Session Media) shows how clear iconography can help get ideas across in a more visual way—even if visitors don’t read all your copy. Every point on the page is punctuated with an illustrated icon for people who are quickly skimming. They smartly use the same brand colors throughout to give the whole page a nice cohesive look as well (although I’m not sure who has a toilet lid that’s the same color as their carpets).

Want to make sure your page doesn’t rely too heavily on text? Try performing a squint test and see if you can still tell what the page is about without reading any of the copy.

17. Salesflare

Landing page example by Salesflare. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Answer the big questions your visitors might be asking themselves

Here’s an interesting example from Salesflare that doubles as both a lead magnet and a free trial sign-up page. The page starts with an offer to download a “Free Sales Funnel Template.” But for people who aren’t familiar with sales funnels (like me), they highlight and answer all the potential questions you might have. (“What is this? Why do I need it? And what the heck is a sales funnel, anyway?”)

The page goes on to explain that when you’re tired of using free Excel templates (like that one you just downloaded), you can start your free trial of Salesflare. Using the same question-answer approach, the page then covers the benefits of the software and why you should be using it.

The lesson for B2B marketers? Try to get inside the heads of your visitors and answer any questions they have before they even think to ask ‘em.

18. Singular

Landing page example by Singular. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Provide different CTAs for visitors at different stages of their buyer journey

As I mentioned earlier, it may go against one of our landing page best practices, but having multiple CTAs on your page can sometimes be a smart choice. If you’re targeting a broad audience, then visitors who click on your page may be in different stages of awareness (and looking to take different next steps in their buyer journey). Sure, Person A might be ready to start their free trial. But Person B might just want to try a demo. And don’t even get me started on Person C (that guy sucks).

That’s exactly why this example from Singular features a main CTA to enter your email address and “Create Your Free Account”—but it also includes a secondary CTA for visitors who aren’t ready to sign up yet to “Talk to an Expert.” Giving that bit of choice to visitors helps them cast a wider net with their targeting.

19. Vivonet Kiosk

Landing page example by Vivonet Kiosk. Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: A floating CTA can give you a greater chance to convert.

A landing page has one goal—to convince visitors to take action. Whatever the intended next step, it’s your job to create a clear, strategically placed call to action that lets visitors know what to do next. Using multiple CTAs can be distracting to your audience, but a consistent CTA that follows visitors throughout their experience? That’s crystal clear.

Vivonet Kiosk uses a floating CTA button that follows visitors as they scroll down the page. No matter where they’re at, the “Talk to Us About Kiosks” button remains in the bottom right-hand corner of their screen.

Want to add a floating CTA button to your next landing page? Check out this workaround from our community on how to do this in Unbounce.

20. Unbounce

Landing page example by Unbounce—wait, that’s us! Click to see the whole thing.

Best practice to steal: Test multiple variants of your landing page

The beautiful thing about landing pages is that you can actually test and see what works best for your audience. That’s what we’re doing here at Unbounce with this landing page for our guide: How to Optimize Your SaaS Landing Pages. Our team wanted to test two variants of this top-of-funnel page—the one above, and this one below that emphasizes the experience of CRO expert Talia Wolf (who helped co-author the guide).

Rather than run a traditional A/B Test, our team decided to use Smart Traffic to get results faster. With Smart Traffic, you can use AI to match each visitor to the variant that’s most likely to convert. (Woah, it’s like we’re living in the not-so-distant future.) After turning this feature on, we ended up seeing conversion lifts across both variants. Domo arigato, Mr. Roboto!

Start Building the Next Great B2B Landing Page

