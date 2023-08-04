By Team Business For Home

Eric Worre is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker known for his expertise in network marketing.

He has built a successful career in the industry and is recognized as a leader and mentor to network marketers worldwide. Worre is the founder of Network Marketing Pro, a resource platform that provides training and education for individuals in the network marketing industry.

He has authored several books, including “Go Pro: 7 Steps to Becoming a Network Marketing Professional,” which has become a popular resource for network marketers.

Worre stated about the:

“The 10 Deadly Sins Of Network Marketing”

1.Over inflating your income, product or opportunity.

In other words, lying. There are no secrets in Network Marketing. You’ll be branded a liar.

2. Being a bully

There’s a difference between being strong and being rude. This comes from insecurity and it will destroy your influence over time.

3. Talking negatively

Some people get their significance from being the bearer of bad news. This will put you in the “difficult” category in the company leaders’ eyes.

4. Inconsistency

This is the thief of your success. People will lose faith in you. Make sure to create a baseline of activity every day.

5. Spending more than you make

This has the potential to put you in a desperate situation and make you compromise your ideals.

6. Stealing distributors

This applies to your own company or other companies. Don’t be a predator. You’ll regret it. Have integrity.

7. Sleeping around

If you’re single, doing this will hurt production and create distraction and drama. If you are married, it’s worse. And believe me, everyone WILL find out.

8. Being a public addict

If you wouldn’t get drunk at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the office, then you shouldn’t get drunk at the convention.You only have to get sloppy one time and you’ll lose respect.

9. Demanding the stage

The disease of ME. This will build resentment in your organization and you’ll chase away good people who could have been influencers.

10. Living in a success coma

Some people make a little money and then they just stop doing what got them there in the first place. This happens when what started being all about us, didn’t transition into being all about others.

Don’t let your hunger make you step over the line and commit these sins. Doing “whatever it takes” to succeed is a dangerous idea. When there’s a line, don’t step over it. If you do, be smart enough to step back and own your decisions and the damage you’ve done. Then apologize and show you’re sorry by changing your behavior and waiting for forgiveness.

Eric Worre – August 2023

