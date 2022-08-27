By Team Business For Home

Originally a Computer Scientist hailing from Detroit, USA, Tewonia Frank left the world of Corporate America so she could be a stay-at-home mom to her four children.

Known as the “Retail Queen” in the network marketing industry, Tewonia just achieved a 25K Rank Up at MyDailyChoice.

“MDC has the best product lines and compensation plan that I have seen,”

says Tewonia.

“The technology is amazing and something I’ve never seen before in the industry. So, as a techie, it was a no-brainer for me!”

MyDailyChoice applauds Tewonia on her accomplishments—not only in an Affiliate role but as a customer achieving weight management results thanks to her favorite MDC product, XeTRM.

“I love the fact that we are a house of brands. We have something for everyone!”

Tewonia says about MDC.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/tewonia-frank-achieves-25k-rank-at-mydailychoice/