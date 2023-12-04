Terry Beatley Achieves Highest Rank In LifeWave

By Team Business For Home

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave grew 120% over the last year which is a remarkable accomplishment. All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world which has rocketed them up the Business for Home Momentum Ranks. The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand yet simple to explain. David Schmidt, the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has over 130 patents to his name. He has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to ThisIsItinfo.com. The post

Terry Beatley an author and experienced national speaker, became a LifeWave Senior Presidential Director in six months using her natural skills of communication and belief in LifeWave’s patches. Leveraging the fact that LifeWave, a technology company, has zero competition, zero debt, and zero “me too” products, Terry went from a happy customer to a millionaire mindset SPD.

Motivating her even further was the comment made by an anesthesiologist who she recently enrolled as a Brand Partner and who spoke at the Tampa This Is It Convention in August 2023. He stated,

“I can say without a doubt this is the most significant medical breakthrough in my lifetime…It’s actually criminal not to share about X39.”

Terry feels blessed to be teaming up with a powerhouse upline like Renita Brannan and Network Marketing Legends Steve and Gina Merritt, who have been there to encourage, support, and teach her the importance of a system and plugging her team into it. Terry providing her downline with accessibility to her and teaching them how to develop Managers as quickly as possible and to embrace the personal development skills to be a winner.

“The business is simply built with Managers. Helping Managers make new Managers. This is something everyone can do because everyone knows someone who needs our X39 patch. It’s that simple.”

Terry Beatley, Senior Presidential Director, Why LifeWave

Terry explains:

“The LifeWave business combined with the THIS IS IT System found at thisisitteam.com is what every direct salesperson is looking for: great leadership, a proven system, excellent products that are patented with literally no competition; impeccable management committed to continuing the development of new cutting-edge products; and a very generous compensation plan. In addition, few people know about LifeWave making it the best kept 19-year-old secret”

Terry’s passion for LifeWave began years earlier from a 10+ year journey of pursuing the cause of her 12-year-old daughter’s decline in health. Fifteen conditions ailed her daughter by the time she turned 18-years-old. After six years of misdiagnoses, Terry and her daughter learned how important it is to detox the body from chemicals, heavy metals and molds to protect the integrity of the cells in an effort to live optimally. Her hope is that more people can benefit from her family’s health and wellness journey.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/terry-beatley-achieves-highest-rank-in-lifewave/