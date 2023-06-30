Ten Year Direct Sales Industry Veteran, Hai Ngo Thi Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

The global pandemic changed the mindset of many people in the Direct Sales Industry. MLM Industry Veteran and QuiAri Rock Star, Hai Ngo Thi was one of them.

“I am a full-time Network Marketer. This is how I make my living. I have 10 years of experience in the MLM industry. Five of those 10 were in my last company. When the pandemic hit, I think everyone in the industry felt it in some way or another.

It was difficult to get products, there was pressure to make sales, and just about everyone worried whether their company was strong enough to make it through. However, there was one company that never doubted its success and experienced record-breaking growth.

That company was QuiAri. The confidence of QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and the top Leaders impressed me. They never lost focus and kept promoting global expansion and their revolutionary products featuring the #1 superfruit, Maqui.

Today, they are the new #1, and ready to launch their 3rd product in over 100 countries worldwide. I can’t wait to see what QuiAri and my business look like in the future,”

said Hai Thi Ngo.

Anticipation is high for new QuiAri Prime, which is expected to be released within the next several weeks. Like QuiAri Shake and Energy, it contains the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui, and MaquiX®, a proprietary extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui. However, this is the first product to feature the new, exclusive YouthX Blend (S.O.D., Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene.)

Prime supports and promotes:

Repair of free radical damage

Protection for cells against future harm

Protection against premature aging

Helps cells stay healthier and live longer

And leaves people looking and feeling their best

Hai is among many industry leaders joining QuiAri for the opportunity to be one of the first to introduce Prime to over 100 countries worldwide.

“QuiAri Shake and Energy have personally helped me improve my own health. I feel younger, stronger, more beautiful, and more energetic.

Adding Prime is going to help me stay on track while I’m on the go. Demand is already quite high, and it hasn’t even been released yet.

All the signs are there. My business is going to explode,”

said Hai Thi Ngo.

QuiAri’s famous “5-Minute Pay” Compensation Plan is driving growth around the world, especially on the brink of Prime being released. QuiAri is the only company that pays Promoters 5 minutes after every sale – anywhere in the world.

“My Teams love 5-Minute Pay and the 7 ways to earn in QuiAri’s Compensation Plan. It doesn’t matter where you live.

People are struggling to pay their bills. I don’t know of a quicker or better way to earn money than by introducing people to life-changing products they desperately need.

I’m notified by a “cha-ching” sound effect on my phone every time I earn a commission. That’s not just when I make a sale, but any member of my Team. It is a brilliant way to motivate and inspire people,”

said Hai Thi Ngo.

Recently, QuiAri announced the upcoming launch of revolutionary new and redesigned resources coming soon. Hai is most excited about new Product Packages that include QuiAri Prime.

“We all have dreams, and QuiAri stands by its word to do everything it can to help us achieve them.

My dream is to help as many people as possible get healthy and have extra money to travel, support their families, and live happier lives.

I believe the new Product Packs that will be released along with Prime are going to help take me to the next level and beyond.

QuiAri has simplified the Shopping Cart and checkout process. It’s going to be even easier to buy products and get AutoDelivery discounts,”

said Hai Thi Ngo.

Promoters and Customers will be able to save up to 35% every month with a new AutoDelivery Package that contains a month’s supply of the new anti-aging Gel, delicious Shake, and powerful Energy tablets. QuiAri’s Corporate Team has also redesigned the website, mobile App, and Portal, and created a new, self-replicating site “GetPaidIn5.com” that perfectly explains the QuiAri Opportunity.

“There are new professionally produced videos from award-winning videographers on the GetPaidIn5.com website that are so inspiring and informative.

My Prospects are going to LOVE it. Our Executive Team has over 400 years of combined MLM experience.

They are always thinking of innovative ways to capture the essence of our mission and help us share the QuiAri experience,”

stated Hai Thi Ngo.

Hai encourages anyone thinking about joining QuiAri to not wait any longer. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, announced on Thursday that QuiAri Prime is just weeks away from launch and promised another big update on July 6th at 10 AM EST at QuiAriHQ.com.

“My QuiAri business is ready for anything. Bob and Kristie Reina have done an excellent job helping all Promoters from around the world get ready.

We know exactly what’s coming soon and the magnitude of the opportunity ahead of us. Whoop Whoop! Let’s GO. I’ve got big dreams that I can’t wait to make come true,”

said Hai Thi Ngo.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

The post Ten Year Direct Sales Industry Veteran, Hai Ngo Thi Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/07/ten-year-direct-sales-industry-veteran-hai-ngo-thi-joins-quiari/