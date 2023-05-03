Ted Nuyten Speaker At Rob Sperry’s Mastermind Event In Monaco

By Team Business For Home

Rob Sperry has the most exclusive masterminds in all of network marketing. Each year he has masterminds all over the world with those who have made a minimum of 6 figures in a year. Not only does he bring some of the world top earners together but he brings in top trainers and speakers.

Business For Home founder Ted Nuyten will be speaking at the Leader of Leaders Mastermind in Monte Carlo on June 14 – 17th.

Per year, the Business For Home Website receives an estimated 15 + million visitors from all over the world with the majority being Network Marketing professionals with approximately 85% visiting the website looking for a new or additional opportunity.

Ted Nuyten has spoken all over the world at Network Marketing conventions and is a hardcore Network Marketing activist, elevating the network marketing profession. Many Network Marketing professionals, Top Leaders as CEO’s are consulting Business For Home on several strategic business topics.

Ted Nuyten speaking in the Philippines for 50,000 attendees

This event in Monaco is a generic mastermind open to anyone in network marketing that has made a minimum of 6 figures in a 12-month period.

Ted Nuyten in Turkey – Istanbul

This event is up for enrollment and will be June 14th to the 17th in Monte Carlo / Monaco with Frazer Brookes, Woody Woodward, and John and Nadya Melton as many other speakers.

If you are qualified as a 6 figure earner and interested email thegameofnetworking@gmail.com for more information.

About Rob Sperry

Rob Sperry has been recognized by a top publication, Business For Home, as the #1 trainer for 2017 in the network marketing industry. In his first year in the industry, he reached the highest level in a multi-billion dollar company.

Conquering new heights Sperry became the co-creator of mynt. Mynt was a spin-off from a $3 billion dollar company (total sales) and launched with a million dollars in sales, in just the first month..

Due to his expertise, he has been featured in national and international books, podcasts, blogs, articles, and magazines specific to finding success in network marketing. Rob has spoken in 18 countries in the last few years and is a 10x author. His podcast has been listened to by 130 countries.

He now spends his time traveling the world speaking, training, writing books, and hosting some of the most prestigious mastermind retreats in the network marketing profession. For more information please visit www.robsperry.com

The post Ted Nuyten Speaker At Rob Sperry’s Mastermind Event In Monaco appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/05/ted-nuyten-speaker-at-rob-sperrys-mastermind-event-in-monaco/