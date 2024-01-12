Tava Livestyle Ranked As B Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

In the Network Marketing Channel, where transparency and financial stability is increasingly valued, network marketing company Tava raises eyebrows as vendors seems to be not getting paid for months, and rumours are surfacing about a possible asset transfer to an other MLM company.

In 2022, Tava, a US-based company headed by CEO, Kenny Lloyd, maintained its revenue at $3 million from the previous year, indicating no growth in terms of revenue. According to the available data, an estimated $1 million worth of commission could have been disbursed that year, with the company’s compensation plan shown to have paid out 35%.

Checking out Tava’s social media channels we noticed low number of likes and views, such as on Tava’s Instagram and Tava’s Facebook. Unfortunately, the company’s performance does not seem to be transparent, with significant information from regular press releases lacking and very scant data on top earners.

According to the Business for Home ratings, Tava was given a grade of B, with the justification being that not enough information on the company was available, as financial instability reported.

Tava ranks 178th in terms of momentum among more than 800 worldwide network marketing companies listed in the BFH database, while its global ranking according to Similarweb is down to 5,513,296.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: B

2022 Revenue: $3 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: 0%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $1 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 178

Number of Recommended Distributors: 3 (Rank 50)

Number of Top Earners: 0 (Rank 198)

Business for Home Pageviews: 15,007 (Rank 116)

Similarweb Rank: 5,513,296 (Rank 453)

YouTube views: 54,854 (Rank 318)

Tava has 61 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 49)

CEO of Tava: Kenny Lloyd

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors Tava Lifestyle

View “Kia Allen”

Kia Allen

View “Loreal Hartwell”

Loreal Hartwell

View “Chanda Barnaby”

Chanda Barnaby

This article is written by Team Business For Home and is fact checked by Ted Nuyten – CEO of Business For Home.

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Tava Conclusion

Despite Tava’s reported revenue of $3 million in 2022, there are several concerns regarding the transparency and information available about the company sustainability. The lack of clarity in this area invites skepticism and caution when considering Tava as a network marketing opportunity.

Additionally, the article highlights the limited information and data available about Tava. The company’s performance does not seem to be transparent, with significant information lacking in regular press releases and no data on the (top) earners. The Business for Home ratings gave Tava a grade of B, citing a lack of available information as the main reason.

The scarcity of recognized top earners further emphasizes the lack of transparency. Overall, based on the limited and incomplete information provided, it is difficult to determine if Tava can offer a profitable opportunity. The article suggests that the company’s operations and financials raise concerns and may not be conducive to making decent money.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

The post Tava Livestyle Ranked As B Opportunity For 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/01/tava-livestyle-ranked-as-b-opportunity-for-2024/