Tara Rucinski Achieves Rock Star Rank At Velovita

Texan, born and raised, Tara Rucinski left everything she’s ever known at 24 to follow a life of passion and fulfilment.

As an adoptive mom, double bachelor’s degree grad, and avid wanderer of this world, Tara quickly realised the immense potential contained within the MLM space.

Sometimes a few setbacks put people directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to them – such as the case of Tara.

As a thought leader, Tara felt a connection to Velovita – one that would later turn into an obsession. When asked what drew her to Velovita, Tara stated,

“I am super passionate about Velovita because we have a comp plan where anyone can come in and make a decent income – even without building a team.

The products are incredible, and I lost 20 pounds on them, coupled with exercise.”

Being a 7-figure earner in the past with an extensive background, Tara is most excited about helping others through her story. Now, after achieving the prestigious level of Rock Star in a matter of months, Tara shared

“I want people to know that if I can make it, they can make their dreams come true.”

Undoubtedly, Roger Clemens couldn’t have said it better when he said

“I think anything is possible if you have the mindset, the will, and the desire to do it and put the time in.”

What does Tara want newcomers to know?

“It has not been an easy road. This company is giving me my “comeback” — I couldn’t have rebuilt or had the tools to rebuild without Velovita.

Our products are incredible, and the instant impact & gratification completely sets us apart. With so many ways to get paid, if you hustle, you will be rewarded.”

Velovita Founder and CEO, Kosta Gara shared,

“We’re excited when leaders like Tara recognize the unique opportunity that is Velovita. We work hard to support such leaders and we’re thrilled when they take full advantage to build success. Tara has dreams of a more expansive global team.

We’ve got everything in place for her to keep growing internationally and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she makes around the globe.”

About Velovita

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, Velovita is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the field of biohacking, social selling, community expansion, and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. Velovita has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance, both mentally and physically.

For more information, please visit Velovita.com, Velovita’s official Facebook page, or connect at info@velovita.com.

