Tara Morgan: Beyond Slim Legacy Leader Pioneer

By Nicole Dunkley

Tara Morgan initially became involved with the Beyond Slim community for one reason: she wanted to sell a delicious-tasting drink that was supported by science. When Sara Johnson first approached her with ZipSlim, Tara could tell you it was a case of love at first sip.

“Not only did the drink taste amazing, but I lost seven pounds within the first week.”

Tara lives in Maryland where she is an active military wife and mother to her beloved daughter. She entered the direct-selling industry to cover her car payment of $560. Seven years of marketing experience later, Tara has become a seven-figure earner and gained over a million dollars in network marketing.

Just before Beyond Slim, Tara had told the world she was done with network marketing and direct sales.

“I wasn’t looking to build a team, I just wanted to sell ZipSlim because I knew the power of just the product itself.”

After being introduced to Rachel Kellogg’s compelling vision for a team of leaders to share Beyond Slim’s message with the world, Tara decided to jump headfirst and become the company’s first vested Legacy Leader.

Tara credits her success with Beyond Slim to her pure belief in the product.

“My love for ZipSlim goes hand-in-hand with the ability to flawlessly create content and promote the product which has really driven our success as a team.”

The yummy taste and effectiveness of ZipSlim are what make Tara passionate about her role as a leader. As an expert recruiter and prospector, Tara wakes up each morning eager to spread the science to others and share the opportunity with the rest of the world.

Tara appreciates the supportive and empowering nature of the Beyond Slim community. This is her first time working in an environment that feels more collaborative than competitive.

“I haven’t been involved with such a strong community of leaders where it feels like a level playing field rather than a hierarchy.”

Tara also believes Beyond Slim is special because it is an enrollment-based compensation plan and sellers understand their success is in their own hands.

“It’s really important how we have lucrative personal commissions and also are able to build around our own personal enrollments.”

For newcomers in the industry, Tara offers valuable advice: seek out a company that allows you to establish a robust business through personal sales, without solely depending on team building.

It all starts with a genuine passion for the product. As one of ZipSlim’s biggest fans, Tara has translated her enthusiasm and love for the product into remarkable personal success.

In the upcoming year, Tara is looking forward to Beyond Slim’s new product launch and the first convention!

*Fifty overweight people (BMI 28-36) using a key ingredient in ZipSlim®, along with a lower calorie diet (1350 calories for women/1850 calories for men), lost 30 pounds in just 13 weeks, compared to just 10 pounds for those following the lower calorie diet alone. Results may vary from person to person.

