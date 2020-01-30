Take the Temperature of On-Site Customer Behavior with Oracle Maxymiser’s Heatmaps

By Taz Khela

Business and customer insights are the foundation of an effective marketing strategy. That’s why the Oracle Maxymiser team is excited to introduce the new Heatmaps tool within Oracle Maxymiser. Powered by Oracle Infinity, the Heatmaps tool sits natively within Oracle Maxymiser. You can easily launch it with a click of a button to better understand visitor behavior on your site, identify new test opportunities, and gain further insight into your Oracle Maxymiser campaigns.

So, how does it work?

The Heatmaps tool provides a layer of contextual insight that can often be missed when simply looking at report data in isolation. For instance, if you are testing a re-designed homepage, and data tells you visitors aren’t clicking on certain content, Heatmaps can provide an understanding of the user behavior in relation to said content. With Heatmaps, you can visualize how customers are hovering and interacting more with content in certain areas. This can create opportunities to further optimize the re-design based on customer activity in order to drive your site KPIs.

And Oracle is already drinking its own Kool-Aid! According to Justin Collins, Global Web Marketing Director at Oracle, “Heatmaps makes it so easy for me to quickly get a visual assessment of where customers are engaging and what content piques their interest. Just by scanning the page, I can gauge, in real-time, what’s driving their attention and where I have opportunities to do further testing and optimization.”

Heatmaps allows users to visualize how customers hover and interact with content in real-time.

Getting under the hood of it, the Heatmaps tool is powered by Oracle Infinity Streams. Oracle Infinity Streams captures and delivers online events and complete visitor sessions, with real-time data visualization and activation. With unlimited data collection, Oracle Infinity ingests data using Javascript tags (a single line of code) and supports modular tag plug-ins to customize and enhance the data that is available. Oracle Infinity Streams can also be used in Oracle Maxymiser for in-session personalization which can personalize campaign content in real-time based on the visitor’s activity, such as last/most clicked, last/most searched, or add/remove items from basket.

How Heatmaps can help you profit

The Heatmaps tool provides Click, Tap, and Scroll Heatmaps, along with an advanced side-by-side comparison mode, and filtering by Oracle Maxymiser A/B and multivariate test campaigns and attributes. Among the benefits:

Advanced side-by-side comparison mode with scrolling windows in unison that allow you to quickly compare two test variants or attributes, side by side.

with scrolling windows in unison that allow you to quickly compare two test variants or attributes, side by side. Oracle Maxymiser campaign data filters to review the winning test variant, or even a variant that didn’t perform as expected, in more detail. You can also filter by attributes such as New versus Returning visitors, Geo Location, and Browsers.

to review the winning test variant, or even a variant that didn’t perform as expected, in more detail. You can also filter by attributes such as New versus Returning visitors, Geo Location, and Browsers. Our superior visual editor with single page application (SPA) support provides a greater level of support across a wider range of websites. The Heatmaps tool is dynamic and displays correctly when the element appears on the page. This can be useful when reviewing hover menus, images within a carousel, or mobile webpages.

provides a greater level of support across a wider range of websites. The Heatmaps tool is dynamic and displays correctly when the element appears on the page. This can be useful when reviewing hover menus, images within a carousel, or mobile webpages. Quick navigation to where your tests are running enables you to use the page’s drop-down to quickly jump between campaign URLs when filtering by Oracle Maxymiser campaign.

enables you to use the page’s drop-down to quickly jump between campaign URLs when filtering by Oracle Maxymiser campaign. No integration or manual work required . As a marketer, any time you can save by not having to manually export/import data and load other tools, means more time to actually do your job, rather than trying to make tools work.

. As a marketer, any time you can save by not having to manually export/import data and load other tools, means more time to actually your job, rather than trying to make tools work. Oracle Infinity does not sample your data, so you always see the most accurate visualization of All your data at ALL times.

Scroll Heatmaps visualizes scroll depth and how far down the page visitors scroll, while also providing an average page fold.

