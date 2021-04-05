Take Fast Action but Don’t Expect Fast Results by Simon Chan

In this special behind the scenes episode, Simon Chan shares the lessons he’s learned that’ll save you time and money.

He also talks about the one thing that determines your success 95% of the time.

Simon Chan Shares With You…

Your Self Concept and the important role it plays

Time Management lessons

What determines long term success

Challenges and latest news from his persona life

His role models that inspire him

Recommended Resources

BYOB Online Workshop

Purpose Driven Networkers

1 on 1 Coaching w Simon Chan

Recommended Books

Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss

Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer

Olgilvy on Advertising

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Zero to One by Peter Thiel

