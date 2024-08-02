Sven & Audrey Goebel Celebrate Milestone Of 40,000 Customer Subscriptions

By Team Business For Home

In a remarkable achievement, the Zinzino organization of Sven & Audrey Goebel has reached 40,000 customer subscriptions, marking a significant milestone in their impressive journey. This accomplishment, reached within a mere two-year period, highlights the exponential growth and widespread acceptance of Zinzino’s science-based products.

This translate in about Euro 1+ Million in sales per month / Euro 12+ Million per year and counting.

Starting with:

5,000 subscriptions in July 2022, the team witnessed a rapid surge to

15,000 by July 2023. This momentum has only accelerated, culminating in an impressive,

40,000 subscriptions by July 2024.

This growth not only underscores the effectiveness and affordability of Zinzino’s products but also demonstrates their strong market acceptance.

A substantial 85% of these subscriptions are attributed to real customers outside the Zinzino network, with the remaining 15% subscribed by partners. This distribution underscores the broad appeal and trust Zinzino products have garnered among consumers.

Sven Goebel, Black Ambassador at Zinzino said:

“We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone. This achievement is a testament to the efficacy and value of Zinzino’s products, as well as the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to continuing this growth and reaching new heights.

While our organization is also extremely strong on recruiting new partners, we know how important a super-solid, real customer base really is. Without that, you’re just trying to shovel water uphill.”

The Goebel Family

Looking ahead, their team has set an ambitious target of hitting 100,000 subscriptions within the next 18 months which by far would mark a new industry record in the nutritional product segment.

About Zinzino

Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Swiss, biotech skincare brand HANZZ+HEIDII, as well as the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia. For more information please visit www.zinzino.com

The post Sven & Audrey Goebel Celebrate Milestone Of 40,000 Customer Subscriptions appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/08/sven-audrey-goebel-celebrate-milestone-of-40000-customer-subscriptions/