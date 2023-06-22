Surf’s Up For Streakk in Siargao

By Nicole Dunkley

Streakk seems not to be slowing down on its mission to bring its amazing technology and incredible income opportunities to millions of people. This time, Streakk is having a massive event in Siargao, the surfing capital of the Philippines.

On the 23rd of June, hundreds of people will have a date in Siargao to meet the CEO and Founder of Streakk, Suki Chen, to learn about Streakk’s blockchain technology and business model.

“Streakk is poised to expand its global footprint so as to bring unique opportunities to users around the world.

We will not stop until the entire world knows of our revolutionary technology and wonderful community of Streakkers.”

stated Suki Chen.

The company’s INC (Integrated Node Cluster) technology puts the world’s most advanced node infrastructure in the hands of its members. As a result, it offers them the perfect solution for maximizing the potential of their cryptocurrency while retaining 100% control over it.

Through this event, Streakk intends to make its unique technology and incredible income opportunities available to Filipinos, giving them access to the financial revolution.

The Asian market is one of the biggest in the world, which is why Streakk, following its last successful event in South Korea, is now coming to the beautiful country of the Philippines. The upcoming event in Siargao will be the second official event in the country and is a very special place, just like the first ever Streakk event, which was held in Manila back in June 2022.

The Philippine crypto market is growing more and more every day because the economic conditions in the region continue to push people to be more strategic in their finances and investments. Data from the central bank, Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), revealed that the crypto scene in the Philippines has been blooming by leaps and bounds. It shows that the volume of crypto transactions grew 362% year-on-year to nearly 20 million in the first half of 2021.

A recent study reported that the Philippines ranks fifth worldwide in terms of ownership, with 28% of adults saying they own cryptocurrency. With the government itself showing interest in exploring use cases involving blockchain and digital currencies, there has been an increase in retail adoption of crypto in the Philippines.

The growing digital awareness and tech-savvyness of Filipinos is one of the key factors contributing to the growing popularity of digital assets in the country. With over 4.3 million Filipinos currently holding cryptocurrency and it becoming a fast-emerging investment option, chances are high that crypto could indeed be the next big thing in the Philippines, especially for Filipino investors.

Streakk will be at the forefront of crypto adoption with exciting developments and product launches. This way, more crypto investors can leverage the super-fast and secure crypto platform in order to get the best return from their crypto investments.

About Streakk

Streakk is a leading crypto platform that is focused on creating the future of finance by maximizing the potential of crypto. Due to the company’s founder’s well-known and extensive background as an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, it has a very strong foundation.

Streak provides a stable passive income for its users to grow their portfolio with stable staking rewards from over 20 cryptocurrencies. Users can hold crypto in their wallets and earn up to 30% in rewards. They can also add or withdraw funds anytime, anywhere.

