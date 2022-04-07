Super Fit for Leadership, Humraz Khan Spearheads Validus in the UK

By Team Business For Home

According to a Validus press release:

“Validus warmly welcomes Humraz Khan to his role in one of the world’s most influential financial environments. He brings clarity of vision, renowned people skills and precision focus to the dynamic UK role. Humraz reveals his unstoppable enthusiasm when sharing his motivation to drive Validus forward to become the number one network marketing company in the world.

An avid fitness enthusiast and amateur boxer, Hurmaz employs all of the lessons learned in the sporting fields of life as he engages with and inspires new members of the Validus family.

He identifies many parallels between network marketing and the sporting worlds he loves. Both require codes of conduct concerning fair play, honour, motivation, and, most importantly, teamwork. At times, endurance and fortitude are necessary to keep going strong, and Humraz is there to coach and mentor his teams through challenging and celebratory events.

Initially introduced to Validus by business partner Danyal Islam, whom he had worked with for eight years, Humraz was intrigued by Validus’ novel system.

Due to his knowledge of and deep respect for the Validus VP of Sales, Mansour Tawafi, Humraz decided to learn more. He put Validus through its paces to see what this new network marketing system had to offer and was impressed by what he found.

“Validus is changing the face of the industry and will play a significant role in the new shift. People are sick of insincere companies that lack full transparency.

Validus, an education-based model with industry-leading systems to support growth, is ideally placed to become a giant in the industry.”

The Validus Crown Diamond position is the natural aspiration for Humraz, who aims to achieve this as soon as possible. He sees this as part of his triad of goals:

Assisting others to achieve their potential and financial freedom

Achieving lasting economic security for his entire family

Honouring his father with a charitable foundation in the family name

Entering the world of network marketing while still a student, Humraz was drawn to the opportunities to earn residual income. The positive impact this income had upon his family and the choices it enabled them to make made up Humraz’s mind to turn his career around.

When asked to consider what he sees as his principal leadership characteristics, Humraz does not hesitate. He sites confidence, a willingness to speak out, a love of challenges, and a constant willingness to lead as central to his leadership style.

“I’m a risk-taker. Rulebreaker. Game changer. A trend-setter, willing to lead from the front.”

There is a much softer side to Humraz, too, and one he is equally willing to employ. He finds it easy to demonstrate respect for all people, no matter their role in life or their financial position. He’s a natural people person, charming and able to relate to and adapt his communication to reach people from all walks of life.

Humraz embodies the harmonious blend of bold energy and human sensitivity, both rooted in his leadership and self-discipline belief system. He is generous with both his time and energy, making good use of his physical fitness to participate in sponsored runs and hikes for the benefit of charitable causes.

“I lead by example, by being the best version of myself mentally, spiritually, physically, financially and emotionally. I want to stay authentic, sincere and genuine, and never let money get the better of me.

I respect the uber driver who takes me places and on to the waiter who serves me. For me, a human is a human regardless of their possessions or wealth, and I treat everyone equally. Most importantly, I stay a humble servant and give my time to all those who ask for my assistance.”

Validus has found the ideal people to launch the UK market. Their strong foundation now adds Humraz Khan to the team to bolster and strengthen their vast pool of seasoned network marketers.

About Validus

Validus is a network marketing company that provides online education on the financial markets to educate those who are underserved by financial institutions globally.

Validus prides itself on delivering a unique payment and reward programme that pays out those who choose to network and even those who choose not to. For more information, please visit teamvalidus.com.

The post Super Fit for Leadership, Humraz Khan Spearheads Validus in the UK appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/super-fit-for-leadership-humraz-khan-spearheads-validus-in-the-uk/