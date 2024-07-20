Sumi Gurung Achieves Life-Changing Success at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri Super Star Promoter, Sumi Gurung from India can say without any doubt that joining the Network Marketing Industry changed her life. It was only 7 years ago that she gave up her successful career in the Fashion Industry to stay home and take care of her children.

The Direct Sales Industry provided Sumi with the flexibility, freedom, and extra income needed to give her kids the life they deserved – and more. The last several years have been the most exciting and lucrative in Sumi’s MLM journey. Ever since she joined QuiAri her future has never been brighter.

“QuiAri was the best decision of my life! I originally joined because I loved their breakthrough products, but as a Promoter, the experience has been life-changing. I’m getting the global recognition I deserve, my confidence has grown, and I’ve climbed the ranks ridiculously fast.

As a Super Star Promoter, I’m closer to my dreams than ever, and my children are very proud of me. As much as I enjoy getting paid 5 minutes after every sale, having their respect and admiration is priceless. At QuiAri, I feel comfortable planning for the long-term and building a legacy that my children and future grandchildren can enjoy,”

stated Sumi Gurung.

QuiAri’s momentum is rising fast all over the world. Sumi has felt it, especially in India, one of QuiAri’s fastest-growing markets. She believes they are on the path to becoming the #1 company in all of Network Marketing.

“People have always been interested in joining my Team, but over time, the inquiries have increased and evolved. In the beginning, Prospects simply asked me how to join QuiAri. Now they are asking how they can make QuiAri their forever MLM home.

Promoters crave stability, quality, and a company that can help them win. Word has spread throughout the industry about QuiAri’s one-of-a-kind Products featuring Maqui and MaquiX®, 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan, and superior Leadership.

I’m thankful for all the Executive Team has done to support the Promoters and move the company forward. My business is doing better than ever. I have a wonderful, hardworking Team that keeps growing, plus, I have many happy, repeat Customers who are helping fuel my success.

QuiAri has built incentives into the Compensation Plan that reward loyalty. For example, Promoters and Customers can save up to 28% on Products simply by signing up for AutoDelivery,”

said Sumi Gurung.

QuiAri’s “MLM Revolution” is making history and raising the expectations of industry leaders like Sumi. Sumi pointed to QuiAri’s rapid global expansion and abundance of new resources provided which other MLM companies cannot offer.

“It’s so exciting to have a global business and the opportunity to build in over 100 countries worldwide. QuiAri recently released new videos, training websites, assets, presentations, an exclusive “Duplication Nation Playbook,” and more translated into 10 languages so any QuiAri Promoter can jump on the opportunity to build internationally,”

said Sumi Gurung.

Sumi said the Duplication Nation Playbook has made the biggest impact on her business. QuiAri’s Duplication Nation Playbook is the Industry’s first-ever step-by-step guide to creating a successful global business. It shows Promoters that, with hard work, reaching your dream lifestyle can become a reality.

– How to get off to a Fast Start

– How to recruit 2 people in your first 72 hours (and help your Team do the same)

– Talk to Prospects with unstoppable confidence

– How to easily overcome objections

– How to create a culture of Duplication on your Team

– How to NEVER run out of Prospects

– How to rank advance faster than ever

– How to create massive momentum

– How to become a Top Earner

Sumi also speaks enthusiastically about QuiAri’s new Opportunity Video. In just about 12 minutes. A brief, professionally produced and translated video provides a history of Maqui, an introduction to QuiAri Products and benefits, and a walkthrough of the 7 ways to earn with QuiAri’s 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan. QuiAri Promoters can share it with family, friends, or anyone interested in learning more about QuiAri 24/7/365. Any QuiAri Promoter or Prospect can view both the Duplication Nation Playbook and the Opportunity Video at QuiAriTraining.com.

QuiAri’s innovative resources are backed by an ironclad global infrastructure that includes offices and warehouses located throughout the world. After a Promoter makes a sale, products are shipped as quickly as possible so people can start experiencing their extraordinary benefits right away. As someone who takes QuiAri Products daily, Sumi said she appreciates the way QuiAri moves with speed, not only with shipping, but with everything they do.

“Everything moves fast at QuiAri, even the physical benefits of the products. I started taking QuiAri’s as soon as I joined QuiAri. I’m in my 40s, and I used to feel every bit of my age, but QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel helped me start living a better, happier life.

My energy levels have improved as did my eyesight. My skin is softer, smoother, and well-hydrated. I’ve lost weight and I’m sleeping better. This is 100% because of the Maqui Berry QuiAri uses in every product.

As the #1 superfruit, Maqui is scientifically proven to support and promote youth restoration. QuiAri calls it a “Youth Activation System,” and it’s for everybody and anybody who wants to naturally look and feel younger,”

stated Sumi Gurung.

As most people are aware, QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor and world-renowned Maqui Berry Researcher, Dr. Juan Hancke, developed a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract called MaquiX® that increases the antioxidant power found in the berry up to 10 times. The World Health Organization (WHO) awarded Dr. Hancke with a $5 Million grant to study the health-giving effects of Maqui.

His research ultimately led to him pioneering a new way to extract the youth molecules and powerful antioxidants from the Maqui Berry and formulate a super-concentrated extract proprietary to QuiAri called MaquiX®. The addition of Dr. Hancke to QuiAri’s Executive Team didn’t happen accidentally.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has hand-picked the most talented and experienced people to help make QuiAri the most progressive company in all of Network Marketing. The Executive Team has a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, which is one of the reasons why QuiAri’s accomplishments are unmatched by other companies. Even QuiAri’s industry-first 5-Minute Pay technology is proprietary and was developed by their world-class, in-house I.T. Team.

“Nothing beats Maqui, MaquiX®, 5-Minute Pay, and the anti-aging movement QuiAri has initiated. Everyone wants better health and to make more money.

Our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has discovered a simple system that anyone can follow, and the products are delicious. Plus, anyone can start getting paid every 5 minutes if they are willing to put in the work,”

said Sumi Gurung.

QuiAri is well-positioned for further explosive growth. Sumi is quickly climbing the ranks at QuiAri and has been working hard to help others on her Team do the same.

“My business has exploded and my lifestyle has changed. I’ve used 5-Minute Pay to help pay for vacations, shopping, and supporting local charities.

My goals for the future are simple. I care about my Team and intend to help them join me at the top. I believe it will happen. We’re at a very exciting time in the company’s history.

Momentum is at the highest it has ever been, we have terrific leadership, and the potential for unlimited growth. This is my MLM forever home. Thanks, QuiAri,”

stated QuiAri Promoter, Sumi Gurung.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

Income Disclosure Statement

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/07/sumi-gurung-achieves-life-changing-success-at-quiari/