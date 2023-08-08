Success Factory CEO Roald Mailly Steps Down

By Team Business For Home

Success Factory is a Network Marketing company based in the Netherlands and the former home of Top Leaders and business partners Andreea Cimbala and Igor Alberts.

They left the company which their Success For All team after many years. Since then, the company revenue was in free fall and Success Factory was struggling to get back on track.

Roald Mailly stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step down as CEO of Success Factory, effective immediately. The past ten months have been a period of personal and professional challenges, which have made me realize it is time for new leadership.

I’ve had the privilege of leading Success Factory with great honor and joy, and now I believe it is time for someone else to continue the journey.

I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey. Your commitment has not only elevated Success Factory but has had a positive impact around the world.

I eagerly look forward to Success Factory’s continued growth and prosperity under new leadership.”

——

Based on recent circumstances we have downgraded Success Factory Business For Home rating to B.

About the B rating:

“Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.”

About Success Factory

Success Factory is a network marketing company whose primary goal is to promote human potential and support the latest technology, relying on innovative and creative proposals that bring real solutions to the lifestyle in the 21st century.

The company’s product catalog is mainly digital, covering the spheres of technology, education, sales skills, and financial expertise.

All while continuously improving quality, usability, and exceptionality and offering its sales force different products to work with. The most outstanding items within the extensive ecosystem of the company are Forex Insiders, and The View.

Success Factory has become the company that transforms network marketing human lives above all. This company detects, trains, and empowers the sales professionals who will be the industry’s great legends tomorrow. Find more information on the company’s website www.successfactory.com.

The post Success Factory CEO Roald Mailly Steps Down appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/08/success-factory-ceo-roald-mailly-steps-down/