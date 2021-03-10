Submissions for the 15th Annual Markie Awards Are Open

By Angela Wells

For more than a decade, the Markie Awards have applauded customer achievements. Each year, the judges receive hundreds of submissions worldwide for a small number of awards. We’re proud to continue to spotlight your achievements and creativity this year with the 15th annual Markie Awards!

This year consists of 14 categories to highlight achievements spanning the breadth of customer experience (CX) in advertising, marketing, commerce, sales, and service. Submissions are already rolling in, and we’re excited to learn more about what our customers, partners, and agencies did to adapt and thrive in 2020.

Why enter?

Are you an innovator delivering best in class for your brand? Then it’s time your peers recognize you and your team. There are many benefits to being named a finalist:

Showcase your hard work and innovation

See your organization’s name alongside winners, such as Cisco, Aon, Vertiv, and PathFactory

Build your personal brand and highlight your expertise

Earn well-deserved praise and recognition

I’m in! How can I share a story?

It’s easy. Nominate yourself for one (or more!) of this year’s 14 categories. You can also applaud members of your team or partners and agencies who have helped you by nominating them. But hurry, the Call for Nominations ends on Friday, March 26.

What are the judges looking for?

It’s important to remember that winning entries inspire, forge connections, change minds, and push customer experience boundaries. In particular, judges look for entries that:

Inspire – how have you succeeded despite this challenging time?

Provide measurable results – what metrics do you boast about to your manager and team?

Tell us a story – what pictures, videos, or graphs can help judges understand your achievement?

Please remember:

The Markies is a global program that honors innovation and achievement in advertising and customer experience. All CX professionals and organizations worldwide in advertising, marketing, commerce, sales, and service are eligible to enter.

You can enter multiple categories, but please submit a specific initiative for one category only. Also, your campaign needs to have taken place in the past year.

Companies of all sizes can win. This year, there are even two separate categories to allow enterprise and small, midsize, or medium-size companies to be compared only within those categories.

The winners will be announced by video this year, so you don’t need to be present at any awards show to win.

You can look back at the 2020 winners on the 2020 gallery tab on the Markies home page.

The 15th annual 2020 Markie Awards categories can be found here.

When will I hear the results?

The 15th annual Markie Awards will be virtual again in 2021. The judges will announce finalists in June and celebrate the winners via video in mid-July. Keep an eye on the Markies page for details.

Now is not the time for modesty. Don’t be shy and don’t hesitate. Submit your nominations by Friday, March 26.

Let’s get social

We are collecting memories from Markie Awards over the last decade and a half. Were you in the audience for the earthquake? Did you watch a favorite performer or band after the awards one year? If you have a favorite moment or photo from the past, share it on social media using #MarkieAwards by April 30, 2021.

To view last year’s Markie Awards winners and finalists, click here.

Note that event details are subject to change.

