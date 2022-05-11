Strong Support System, Vasayo Supplements Power Pro Fitness Model

By Nicole Dunkley

As a certified group & personal trainer, nutritionist, graphic designer, and wife & mother of two, Penny Meletlidis says one of the lessons life has delivered to her along the way is the importance of having a support system as she accomplishes gargantuan tasks.

She recalls not being allowed to play sports in high school, and when she rebelled by joining the soccer team no one in her family came to any of her games.

More recently, Penny set out to add a couple more titles to her ever-growing list—professional bodybuilder & fitness model—and she was once again reminded of the significance of having a positive support system.

“I have loved every day of this lifestyle since the day I fell in love with strength training,”

Meletlidis says.

“However, family and friends have not loved it so much. Although I’ve trained for half marathons, obstacle-course races, fitness competitions, and more, not once have I ever received a simple ‘good luck’ from my family.

However, my husband and children have always supported me, which is why I’ve always had the courage to keep going.”

Penny, who has been named one of the Greek America Foundation’s Top 40 Under Forty, says that when you have a support system, you have everything. But sometimes you have to build your own.

“Quitting is not an option, and I don’t allow opinions to deter me from following my dreams,”

she says.

“At one point, I had to make new friends to find my support system.

I am healthy and happy and doing what I love, and I can honestly say that I’m living the dream!

If it’s important enough to you, then you’ll find a way to make it happen. Period.”

Penny credits sticking to a daily regimen and taking her Vasayo vitamins and supplements to having “forever changed my life.”

“Seeing positive results—including better sleep and feeling stronger and happier—she says a healthy lifestyle is “hard work for life, but worth every minute and every penny.

I absolutely love Vasayo products,” Penny says. “I’ve been using them for over three years, and as time goes on, I love them more and more because they have only ever helped me in my journey.

I have always stayed away from partnerships within network marketing companies, but Vasayo products have proven to me over and over again that they are reliable and high quality.”

Backed by her new support system and Vasayo products, which are powered by advanced delivery systems, Penny achieved in 2022 her goal of attaining Pro status as a Bodybuilder & Fitness Model in the World of Beauty, Fashion and Fitness Federation (WBFF).

She says her ultimate goal is to inspire women from all over the world to do whatever it is that makes them happy.

“If you have a dream, then go for it! See where the road takes you because it can only get better from here.”

Penny says.

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, we create products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through our science, we maximize the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. And through our mission to bless 1 million lives, we empower our Brand Partners to change the world. For more information, visit vasayo.com. Follow Vasayo on Facebook or Instagram.

The post Strong Support System, Vasayo Supplements Power Pro Fitness Model appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/strong-support-system-vasayo-supplements-power-pro-fitness-model/