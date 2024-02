By Lars Lofgren

Robocalls are those automated recordings that start a few seconds after you answer the call. Sometimes they’re election-related; other times, they may be a business trying to sell you something. Most of the time, though, these calls are scammers trying to make a quick buck. The good news is there […]

The post Stop Robocalls for Good (with These Easy-to-Follow Steps) appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/robocalls/