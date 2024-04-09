Steve & Gina Merritt Host 2024 LifeWave -THIS IS IT- Virtual Convention

By Team Business For Home

Network Marketing legends, Steve and Gina Merritt know the importance of setting their team up on a Fast Track to success.

They along with their THIS IS IT Team of LifeWave leaders recently hosted a record-breaking virtual convention. The convention called, “Your Best Year Ever” was perfectly scheduled to get their team out of the blocks quickly. The goal was to position everyone in their organization to Win Big in their LifeWave business.

Thousands attended online to learn how to become part of the explosive LifeWave growth happening in America and now spreading to Europe and Asia markets because of the testimonies and opportunity of X39.

The THIS IT TEAM broke all records by creating many rank advancements, within one year using their proven 10 step system:

32 Senior Presidential Directors, (SPD, the Highest Rank in the company)

14 have achieved the highest rank on the THIS IS IT TEAM, proving their system is one of the most successful in the industry.

The Merritt’s and their team in just the 21 months they have been involved, have taken LifeWave from nowhere on the radar to the #1 Momentum Company in the industry, per Business For Home. Many Network Marketing leaders have been searching for a powerful and proven product-based company and this X39 device has all the attributes of being the perfect product/technology in the industry.

Steve Merritt stated:

“The X39 Technology, recently launched by LifeWave is a unique device and the best product/technology we have ever experienced in Network Marketing. It’s exclusive, affordable, patented, everyone needs the technology, its works extremely fast, and no one knows about it. That screams opportunity and is why we are experiencing such explosive growth.”

Steve and Gina Merritt, SPD Welcomed everyone to this unique all virtual broadcast, explained how important of having a big dream in 2024 will be in attributing to their success. Steve and Gina explained how the THIS IS Convention was not just a normal Zoom. Instead, you will experience three different virtual sets that will help bring the Dream into your Living room.

Steve and Gina Merritt

From a THIS IS IT Studio, to a Dream house in the mountains, and finally experience a private THIS IS IT virtual yacht in the Caribbean. All THIS IS IT Team Senior Presidential Directors traveled to South Florida to attend and present live.

Kevin and Emily Wilson: This power couple did and exceptional job hosting the “Your Best Year Ever” Virtual Convention. They played a big role in the success that was experienced by everyone who attended.

David Schmidt CEO LifeWave, Inventor X39, made a powerful statement informing the world that Steve and Gina Merritt and the THIS IS IT Team are the fastest Growing organization in LifeWave. Proof that what the Steve and Gina Merritt, and the leaders of the THIS IS IT Team are doing is working as their businesses are exploding around the world.

Renita Brannan, SPD, poured her heart out with a passionate message about Vision and how important is it to have a clear picture of where you are heading. The Bigger your vision the more confident you will be, and the hurdles of life will not get in the way of you achieving your dream. Renita hit the highest rank in less than 2 months which is more proof how fast this rocket ship the Merritt’s have created has become.

Danny and Diane McDaniel, SPD, recently achieved the highest rank in LifeWave and are On Fire about X39. The McDaniel’s gave one of the most powerful messages about having a dream and the 4 stages in achieving your biggest passions.



Harvey and Verdita Monk, SPD, achieved the Highest Rank as well and are crushing it. They helped everyone realize the importance of setting big goals in 2024. LifeWave is expecting another record year and the size of your goals will determine how big your business will become.

Dr Leeland Stillman MD gave one of the most powerful interviews by an MD since X39 was launched. Dr Stillman explained how and why he uses the X39 with his patients and the results they are experiencing. He makes it so simple to understand how this highly sophisticated device works.

Andy and Mandy Hosier, SPD, explained the importance of being duplicatable and implementing the THIS IS IT 10 Step System in achieving the rapid success they are experiencing.

Ryan Barson, SR VP OF Global Sales LifeWave, explained the importance of sharing LifeWave’s unlimited business potential and how those sharing the technology of the X39 device are winning faster than he has ever experienced in the industry.

Carl And Cathie Firestone, SPD, shared how the PRO Strategy is helping people expose the X39 in a systematic way. They explained that out of all the conventional business they have owned including franchises, they have never experienced they mind blowing risk to reward they are seeing here in LifeWave.

Keston and Brooke Robinson, SPD, shared how because of the economy more people are open to a Network Marketing Opportunity than ever in the history of the industry and X39 is the best product they have ever experienced.

Jens And Cindy Brynteson, SPD, taught the importance of leadership and why it is so vital to take ownership of your LifeWave business. They are so impressed that in just 20 months they are already making 1000% return weekly on their initial investment.

Gerrit Johnson VP North America LifeWave shared how the explosion in sales LifeWave is experiencing is clearly being driven by the THIS IS IT Team.

Don and Sandi Mahrer, SPD, explained how so many people are winning by implementing the THIS IS IT X39 Sample Program and how each person implementing it is having success.

Veronica and Alan Clarkson, SPD, told all attendees that the time is now to make your move. They explained the importance of taking immediate action by implementing what was taught this weekend.

Ken and Lynn Robinson, SPD, let the world know that 2024 will be one of the biggest years in network marketing and LifeWave will lead the way. Now is the time take advantage of the momentum happening in LifeWave.

Javi and Olga Solis, SPD, gave an emotional testimony of their son and what the LifeWave business has done for them financially.

Matt and Kim Curtis, SPD, let everyone know how much fun we are all having while building a business that pays literally CEO money. They stressed that this is only the beginning, and we are just getting started.

Ken and Diana Burke SPD, let everyone know that the bigger you believe the more unstoppable you are in 2024.

Terry Beatley, SPD, spoke on taking ownership and how she has never built a Network Marketing business and having incredible success implementing the THIS IS IT System

Beau Brannan, SPD, at 24 years of age, is the youngest Senior Presidential Director, Highest Rank in LifeWave. Beau gave an impactful presentation on the importance of conquering fear in your life.

Andreh and Jackie Davoudi, SPD, shared how LifeWave literally saved Andreh’s life. After a health challenge, doctors were talking about amputating his leg and because of X39 his leg was saved. At the highest rank the financial benefits are greater than they could have ever imagined.

Lynda Sanchez, SPD, explained how she hit the highest rank despite the odds of being a single mom living thousands of miles from her upline. She now has 5 at the highest rank, Senior Presidential Director’s in her organization in just over a year of being involved in LifeWave.

Mike And Sahi Hernandez, SPD, let the world know that the X39 device is without a doubt the best product/technology in Network Marketing and LifeWave. And that it is the best opportunity they have ever experienced in their many years involved in the industry.

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market. LifeWave has recently been rewarded the #1 momentum Company in Network Marketing per Business For Home All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world.

The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand how it works. David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to https://thisisitinfo.com/

