Steve And Paula Dibbins Achieve Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

Steve and Paula Dibbins have owned a Personal Training business for 13 years and enjoy the challenge it brings.

As business owners they realized early on that the harder they worked the more demand there was on their time. As parents of three kids and 6 grandchildren this couple realized that they had to find a way to create an additional income stream part time for their future.

That is where Network Marketing comes in.

“We have been involved in the industry for close to 20 years and absolutely love it!”

says Paula.

“It is a chance for anyone that wants more in their life to succeed.”

says Steve Dibbins.

We have had some success with other companies but there was always something missing. In August of 2016 we found Valentus and all of the elements were in place.

The simplicity of the high impact products and lucrative compensation plan allowed us to move very quickly through the ranks. Having an owner like Dave Jordan, a true visionary, who puts his distributors first in everything he does gives us great confidence in representing this company.

When we started, the excitement in what we had helped us reach Diamond in 7 weeks and Double Diamond in 9 weeks. We brought Valentus to Oklahoma and the Midwest region and now are expanding in other parts of the US and internationally especially in a company that is 4 years old.

“Everyday is a chance to help someone live a healthier, more vibrant life”

We have the privilege of working with a very large growing team of passionate, hardworking people that have a desire to leave a legacy.

Valentus has allowed us to earn a 6 figure income part time in a short period, pay off debt and have the time freedom to travel all over to help our teams. It is also giving us the ability to spend more time with our kids and grandkids which is priceless.

We are definitely products of the products every day. In our profession we are approached on a regular basis to promote nutritional products but we just don’t want to recommend something that we don’t believe in 100%. When we saw the Valentus high impact line of products we knew right away they were different.

This is the first time in our Network Marketing careers that we have seen so many people achieving their goals. That is what it is truly all about.

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

