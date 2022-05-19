Stemtech Moves Up In The BFH Momentum Ranks

By Team Business For Home

According to Stemtech, a public direct selling company, press release:

Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that the Company has been approved for uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the OTCQB®), which is operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech said:

“This is a significant milestone in the history of our Company. We are pleased that OTC Markets approved our uplisting to OTCQB®, which we believe will meaningfully enhance our visibility with high quality investors.

Our uplisting demonstrates that we are committed to the disclosure requirements that OTC Markets mandates for this tier, including financial reporting, annual verification and management certification of information that is relevant to existing and potential shareholders.

Additionally, we will be participating in the OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conferences.”

Mr. Arnold continued,

“Our uplisting is a positive first step towards raising our profile in the investment community and in our industry. Recently, we were honored to receive recognition for the momentum we are achieving in the Direct Selling industry.

As of April 28th, 2022 Stemtech was recognized as a company on the move on the Business For Home Momentum Rank list. The Momentum Rank List measures a variety of factors of leading companies in the Direct Selling industry to determine which companies in the sector are achieving positive momentum.

The factors include, but are not limited to, activity rate, online visibility, growth, and relevance of the company. Stemtech moved up 108 places in the rankings from the previous year, to achieve a ranking of 159 out of a total of 722 of the top companies in the industry.

In the last several weeks, as of May 17th, 2022, Stemtech moved up an additional 61 places in the Momentum Rank List to achieve a ranking of 98 of of 722 of the top companies in the industry.

The results can be seen on the company’s web site at www.businessforhome.org.

Business For Home is a prominent publisher and authority in the Direct Selling industry, and publishes facts, figures and news related to the network marketing industry.

According to Business For Home, their web site receives an estimated 10+ million international visitors, with the majority being Network Marketing professionals.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets.

The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker).

Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

