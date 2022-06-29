Stemtech Increases Recruitment By 38%

By Team Business For Home

According to a Stemtech press release:

Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (CQB:OTSTEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that the Company increased independent business partner recruiting by 38% for the period from April 1, 2022 through June 20, 2022, as compared to the same period last year.

Independent business partners include distributors, customers, wholesale buyers, business builders and VIP Customers.

“We are thrilled about the recent increase in recruitment for Stemtech,”

said Charles Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech.

“Recruitment is the lifeblood of direct sales companies and we are very encouraged by our results so far in the second quarter of 2022. We intend to continue our outreach and expansion efforts, and build on this momentum going forward.”

Stemtech recently moved up 174 places in the Business For Home Momentum Ranks from the previous year, to achieve a ranking of 93 out of a total of 722 of the top companies in the industry. The results can be seen on the Business For Home web site at www.businessforhome.org.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow.

Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA).

The Company’s primary marketing and distribution channel is through a direct sales structure, which offers supplemental and residual income earning potential to Independent Business Partners (IBPs).

The direct sales industry currently represents $192 billion dollars in annual sales, according to the Direct Selling Association (DSA). The Company has also expanded into sub-licensing agreements in select international markets.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets.

The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker).

Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

