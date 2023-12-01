Stay-At-Home Mom Michelle Groote Achieves Record Breaking Month With Modere

By Team Business For Home

Michelle Groote from The Netherlands and her team, Global Leaders, pulled off a mind-blowing 118% growth, making it her all-time best month in the biz.

This achievement comes on the heels of her team’s consistent success, securing their position as one of the fastest-growing teams in Europe at Modere for the past few months. The momentum is undeniable, and this powerhouse mom is showing no signs of slowing down.

Michelle started 6 years ago in this industry. She was a flight attendant and single mom. She was looking to make an extra €1.500 a month to reduce her working hours, but when she saw what was possible in this industry her goal changed.

“I think almost everyone starts because they want to have some extra cash, but stay because they fall in love in changing lives of people all around the world.”

What makes her stand out isn’t just the cool growth numbers but the moves she pulled to boost the Netherlands by 156% growth in the year of 2023. Now armed with a playbook that’s basically the secret sauce, the main game plan is to rock the same success vibe in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Spain.

“I believe in the power of community, and together with my amazing team, we’ve not only achieved amazing growth but have also created a supportive network where everyone thrives,” shares our dedicated mompreneur.

Everyone is cheering on everyone and I think this a rare in our industry. Next to the strategy we use this is really important. Because the community we created is just something else.”

Michelle Groote stated:

At Global Leaders there’s a spot for everyone at the success table. Whether you’re aiming for an extra €500 to ease things up, dreaming of a more comfortable €2,000, or setting your sights on a game-changing €10,000 a month, it’s all on the menu.

The beauty of this journey lies in its adaptability, accommodating diverse goals and aspirations for every member of the team. No dream is too big or too small – Global Leaders welcomes you to carve out your unique path to success.

“And you know what’s waking me up every single day with fire in my belly?That my team is doing well. Not just the big shots, but also the people who want to focus on for example sales only. I really became addicted to hustling and assisting others change their lives for the better”

Michele Groote Team

