Start-Up Ayucell Launches In The USA

Ayucell is a company that believes it’s ok to want to look younger and does that with the launch of its innovative anti-aging skincare line. Ayucell leverages the latest innovative scientific technologies to improve the vitality, youthfulness and energy of the skin.

Ayucell is the first company in the world to infuse Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) into skincare products. NR is a precursor to NAD+, which is a co-enzyme for cells to produce energy. NR is backed by extensive scientific research, and heralded for its high anti-oxidative effect and remarkable ability to stimulate collagen production. NR works at the cellular level to promote youthful, radiant skin by boosting cellular energy production and enhancing cell repair mechanism.

With a commitment to beauty and wellness through science, Ayucell aims to redefine the skincare industry with products that harness the power of cutting-edge technology.

Perry Ha, co-founder and chairman of Ayucell said:

“Many anti-aging products are in the market, and most generate limited benefits. We are thrilled to introduce Ayucell to bring remarkable results to those who seek anti-aging benefits.Our mission is to use science to make people look and feel better.

With our innovative skincare line, we’re not just offering a product that removes the appearance of wrinkles or improves how your skin feels – we’re offering a chance to achieve vitality, beauty, and confidence.”

Ayucell skincare features two products – a serum and a moisturizing cream – designed to address multiple skin concerns from fine lines and wrinkles to dry and uneven skin tone. Each product is meticulously formulated with potent, natural ingredients, including botanical extracts, vitamins, antioxidants, and most importantly NR, to deliver visible results and promote long-term skin health.

In addition to offering high-quality skincare products, Ayucell provides a unique opportunity for content creators, affiliates, and entrepreneurial minded individuals to share its transformative products and earn financial rewards.

Patrick Chung, CEO added,

“We believe in the power of community and collaboration. By joining Ayucell, individuals have the opportunity to not only transform their own lives but also make a positive impact on the lives of others by sharing our products.”

About Ayucell

Ayucell’s official launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the skincare industry, one that prioritizes innovation, efficacy, and empowerment. With its groundbreaking anti-aging skincare line infused with NR, Ayucell is poised to become a leader in the beauty and wellness market, inspiring individuals worldwide to embrace their vitality and glow from within. For more information about Ayucell and its innovative skincare products, please visit Ayucell.com

