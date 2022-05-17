Stacey Bartley Achieves Black Diamond Rank At The Happy Co.

By Team Business For Home

A two-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Italy for her family, a backyard dream remodel, an outdoor home office “she shed” and a part-time nanny are just a few of the many perks Lafayette, California, mom and wife Stacey Bartley has enjoyed in her tenure as a Brand Partner with The Happy Co.

“What started as simply wanting to get my products paid for and then some bills covered has turned into a full-time income that has allowed me to truly give back to my family in ways I never imagined,” she says.

The Happy Co. opportunity also has enriched Stacey’s life on a personal level.

“It has given me so much more confidence to connect with people, and I have grown immensely because of that,” she explains.

When the now-40-year-old Stacey became pregnant with her daughter Avery, now 7, she left teaching to stay home full time.

“As much as I love and cherish being a mom, I soon realized I wanted and needed something of my own,” she says.

Stacey joined a network marketing company and says she learned a lot through the opportunity, “but ultimately felt a lack of alignment around the systems and non-income producing activities. To be completely transparent,” she adds,

“I almost walked away from the industry completely. I am a big believer that the grass is greener where you water it, and I started lacking belief in the industry as a whole.”

When Stacey became pregnant with son Mac, now 2, she found The Happy Co. “I knew something like coffee, a daily consumable that people already have a routine around, would fit naturally into everyday conversations,” she explains.

“I also knew that if I was going to start over at another company, everything really had to align.”

In her first six months, Stacey paid for that family trip to Italy, and now she’s among the top-ranking earners in the company. “I have been able to elevate my happiness by contributing a full-time income for my family, with a part-time flexible business,” she says.

“I am beyond grateful for having both time and financial freedom, which has allowed me to be more present with my family and also pursue other ventures and interests too.

“The Happy Co.,” she adds, “reignited the passion I found when I first began in network marketing.”

About The Happy Co.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person.

The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

