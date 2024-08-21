Sonrich Asia Honoured As Best Network Marketing Company In Sri Lanka

By Team Business For Home

Sonrich Asia, a leading innovator in the nutritional supplements and beauty products industry, has been recognised once again as the Best Network Marketing Company, at the Business World International Awards.

This marks the second time Sonrich Asia has received this honour from the Business World International Organisation (BWIO), an entity headquartered in the United States with branches across multiple countries. The award was presented to the board of directors of Sonrich Asia during a grand ceremony held at Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo, attended by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and numerous prominent American business leaders.

Founded in 2013, Sonrich Asia has distinguished itself in the market by offering ayurvedic and cosmetic products directly to consumers through a network marketing model, utilising independent sales agents and distributors thereby eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The company’s product range includes items designed to aid in weight loss, reduce the risk of diabetes and cholesterol and promote a youthful appearance and fair skin for both men and women. These products have garnered acclaim from both domestic and international customers, solidifying Sonrich Asia’s reputation for excellence. What sets Sonrich Asia apart is the unparalleled quality of its products and services, as well as the unique opportunity it provides for ordinary consumers to benefit from its network marketing approach.

“We successfully captured the Sri Lankan market by implementing the network marketing concept and have contributed to the national economy by exporting our products. I extend my gratitude to everyone who has played a role in this achievement, especially our customers and sales agents across the island who are integral to our success,”

said Sonrich Asia Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Kalpa Udanta.

