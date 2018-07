By Heidi Cohen

Social Media Strategy is a guide to marketing, advertising, and branding in a world of social media-empowered consumers. Keith Quesenberry introduces readers to the steps of building a complete social media plan.

The post Social Media Strategy – Book Interview appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/ZNFMdpqLRk0/