Social Media Legend Frazer Brookes Speaker At The Monaco MasterMind Event

By Team Business For Home

Rob Sperry has the most exclusive masterminds in all of network marketing. Each year he has masterminds all over the world with those who have made a minimum of 6 figures in a year. Not only does he bring some of the world top earners together but he brings in top trainers and speakers.

The Social Media LEGEND Frazer Brookes will be speaking at the next Leader of Leaders Mastermind in Monte Carlo on June 14 – 17th. Frazer and Rob have spoken all over the world together and are excited to continue elevating the network marketing profession.

Sperry loves choosing incredible locations and bringing in some of the brightest minds to help collaborate. Last year Rob rented out an island in Belize for one of his masterminds, rented out the worlds largest log cabin and had another epic mastermind in Dubai.

His latest mastermind was in Bora Bora at The St Regis accompanied by 23 other top leaders from all different companies. This is a generic mastermind open to anyone in network marketing that has made a minimum of 6 figures in a 12-month period.

In Bora Bora, the mastermind was balanced with more than just training. The group had meals together and fun activities such as snorkeling, ATV’s and Jet Skis.

Both the Belize and Bora Bora masterminds filled up quickly. His next mastermind just opened up for enrollment and will be June 14th to the 17th in Monte Carlo / Monaco with Frazer Brookes, Woody Woodward, and John and Nadya Melton as the featured speakers.

Monaco

All interested leaders must be at least a 6 figure earner and email thegameofnetworking@gmail.com for more details.

About Rob Sperry

Rob Sperry has been recognized by a top publication, Business For Home, as the #1 trainer for 2017 in the network marketing industry. In his first year in the industry, he reached the highest level in a multi-billion dollar company.

Conquering new heights Sperry became the co-creator of mynt. Mynt was a spin-off from a $3 billion dollar company (total sales) and launched with a million dollars in sales, in just the first month..

Due to his expertise, he has been featured in national and international books, podcasts, blogs, articles, and magazines specific to finding success in network marketing. Rob has spoken in 18 countries in the last few years and is a 10x author. His podcast has been listened to by 130 countries.

He now spends his time traveling the world speaking, training, writing books, and hosting some of the most prestigious mastermind retreats in the network marketing profession. For more information please visit www.robsperry.com

The post Social Media Legend Frazer Brookes Speaker At The Monaco MasterMind Event appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/social-media-legend-frazer-brookes-speaker-at-the-monaco-mastermind-event/