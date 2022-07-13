Skylar Lambert Achieves Legend Rank At Arieyl

By Team Business For Home

According to an Arieyl Press release:

Arieyl is thrilled to recognize Skylar Lambert for reaching the rank of Legend in her first month.

Skylar began her network marketing adventure in college while studying to become a teacher and working as a waitress.

At only 33 years old and already a top leader with nine years experience in direct sales, Skylar immediately said “YES” when her dear friends approached her about helping them launch a very different type of MLM.

Her incredible work ethic, exceptional leadership, and deep desire to bring heart back into the industry secured Skylar’s Black Diamond rank with 80,000 QV in sales her first week and ending her first month at the rank of Legend with over 200,000 QV in sales making her number 1 in the newly formed Arieyl.

“What an incredible honor it is. Number 1. I always remember looking up to someone like that thinking, if only they used this number for good. It’s a position of influence and one I will never take lightly.

I know the power behind that title comes with a huge responsibility in leadership to the field; and all of our experiences leading up to this was a stepping stone to prepare me to lead, prepared my best friends to create, own and manage, and prepared US to help people heal.”

stated Skylar Lambert.

Congratulations Skylar for being the first top leader in Arieyl and for helping create a path to success for others to follow. We are incredibly proud of you!

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips.

Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on.

For more information please visit www.arieyl.com

The post Skylar Lambert Achieves Legend Rank At Arieyl appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/skylar-lambert-achieves-legend-rank-at-arieyl/