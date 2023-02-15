Shush Arya Pushes DreamTrips’s European Expansion

By Team Business For Home

Having traveled his entire life, Shush Arya marks his best experiences as those with DreamTrips International.

“I created lifelong memories, met lifelong friends and experienced a community which was fun loving. The fact that we can share this incredible concept to help people make money while traveling is incredible,”

he says.

As a 20-year veteran of the direct selling industry, Shush has adventured the DreamTrips way more than 80 times, earned his way to the top of multiple companies, helped thousands of people worldwide create freedom in their lives and inspired countless others as an international speaker, coach and trainer.

Now, he has partnered with Peter Powderham and Dr. Wu Yi Chi as a powerhouse DreamTrips International team.

“Our decision was based on a combination of the vision that Founders Mark and Tammy Smith have to build the number one travel network marketing company in the world.

DTI ticked all the boxes. The past few months have been invigorating, as we have seen massive success throughout our teams.”

Shush testifies to the brilliance of DTI’s Discover system, which allows him to train new team members while soaking in the beauty and adventure of a variety of locales around the world.

“This will build a culture and community like we have never seen before.”

Shortly, Shush’s team of 100 members embarks on their first Euro Pack Discover trip.

“It’s going to be a pinnacle moment in the launch of our European business. With a population of over 700 million people, Europe is an immense market for DTI,”

Shush says.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips. For more information please visit DreamTrips.com

